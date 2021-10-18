Matteo Guendouzi “sure” to take all three points against PSG

Zapping Foot National Ligue 1: schedule of matches broadcast on Amazon Prime

Matteo Guendouzi shines. Winner of the Nations League with the France team the previous week, the Olympique de Marseille midfielder extended his dream week with a large victory against his former club, FC Lorient, as well as a double (4-1). On a cloud, the ex-player of Arsenal and Hertha Berlin immediately projected on the shock against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.), as part of the 11th day.

“As a footballer, we live for this kind of matches, indicated the Marseillais at the microphone of Amazon Prime. Everyone would dream of playing them, especially for the Olympique de Marseille. With this fervor here at home, I know that we can do something very well. PSG, I played there very young, so I attach less importance to it than a club like Lorient for example. It’s going to be a good match to play and we will do everything to win it. I believe in my team and I am sure that we will take the three points, “concluded Matteo Guendouzi.



