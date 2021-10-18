Mauricio Pochettino judges his work at PSG

What follows after this advertisement

When he took control of Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021, Mauricio Pochettino was very optimistic. But when things got complicated in the league, the Argentine let it be known that his work could only be judged from the 2021/2022 season. The reason given was simple: he had not been able to fully manage the 2020/2021 financial year. Since then, the criticisms have not really faded.

PSG admittedly made an excellent start to the season in Ligue 1 (leader of the standings with 9 wins in 10 matches) as well as in the Champions League (1 victory against City and a draw in Bruges), but the copies made by the partners of Neymar are far from excellent. Clearly, Pochettino is criticized for relying only on the individual exploits of his stars. A criticism heard in the spans of the Parc des Princes since the beginning of the QSI era. And if some would already like a change, Pochettino seems rather happy with his work.





“We know that it may be invisible to some, but we can see it”

“From our point of view, I believe that there is an idea, a methodology and a way of working which is obvious, which shows. We know that it may be invisible to some, but we can see it. Beyond that, we must analyze the circumstances and the realities that we have experienced since January. See how the project is progressing. Some things may take longer to show. Since we are here, we are very happy with certain things that are invisible ”, he confided in a press conference, before continuing.

“Over time, we have to improve, we have a quality team. We need time like other teams like Manchester City, which has worked for almost 6 years. 25 years for Manchester United with Ferguson who had not won a title for the first 6 years. (…) There is a complexity in putting everything in place. We hope that over time, we can put more things in place. “ However, patience is not really QSI’s watchword.

Create your Unibet account today and take advantage of the € 150 bonus offered with the code FMUNI. Bet € 150 on a 2-1 victory for PSG to try to win € 1,132 (odds 7.55). (odds subject to variation)