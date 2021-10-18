Mauricio Pochettino’s details on Icardi and Neymar

Tomorrow, Paris Saint-Germain face RB Leipzig in Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. A meeting for which the participation of Mauro Icardi remains uncertain because of his family problems. “Mauro, due to his personal problems, was unable to train. He’s in the group for tomorrow. When he returns, we’ll see if he can be in the group or not ”, declared Mauricio Pochettino in a press conference, before mentioning the case of Neymar, who was present at training, but announced forfeit for the meeting.





What follows after this advertisement

“It’s a decision of the staff and the medical profession. The player was able to train, but felt discomfort in his leg at the end and was unable to participate in the tactical set-up. And after a new assessment with the medical staff, he was no longer available. It is not my decision. Every day there is a meeting an hour before the start of training where each player is analyzed. And each time a player leaves, it is with the authorization of the medical staff. We do not play with the health of the players. “

Create your Unibet account today and take advantage of the € 150 bonus offered with the code FMUNI. Bet € 150 on a 2-1 victory for PSG to try to win € 1,132 (odds 7.55). (odds subject to variation)