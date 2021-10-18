Meghan Markle, angry and interested, the daily ordeal for tormented Harry

Prince Harry’s daily life would not be so peaceful. Prince Albert’s second son must “deal” with the anger of Meghan Markle, the father of her children. It would not be joy!

The Last Hour reveals a few facets of the personality of the Duchess of Sussex, presented as angry and interested.

Apparently – even her former colleagues at Suits, the show that brought her to the mainstream, say so – Archie and Lilibet’s mom has an explosive temper. If Harry’s anger is above all directed against the paparazzi whom he accuses of an intrusion into his private life, those of his wife affect everyone.





The attractive brunette would have caused four departures of employees, “many altercations with members of the royal family … to the point that William would have already qualified as” ruthless “since she would have made Kate cry! “.

His half-sister, Samantha, calms him loud and clear, just as his father Thomas Markle hammers him in media around the world.

“Meghan has always been interested and she only married Harry out of sheer

ambition. In addition, as a child, she was obsessed with Princess Diana and spent her time studying all her deeds and gestures in order to imitate them perfectly ”.

Similar articles