Mélenchon attacks the polls by claiming that “no, the country is not on the right”

The rebellious leader believes this Sunday that he can foil the polls which show a right-winging of society, by going to look for those who do not vote.

“Don’t be robbed of the presidential election.” During his speech at the closing of the France Insoumise convention in Reims, Jean-Luc Mélenchon returned to the polls which show a rightfulness of society, and which rarely credit him more than 8% of the votes. Regardless of the current figures for the rebellious leader, for whom “no, the country is not on the right, as we would like us to believe”:

“These polls are starting to sound like the dreams of the caste that dominates this country. Finally a country where the people shut their mouths, finally they would have disappeared! Obviously, there is only one downside to all this, here it is, which resist, “he said, pointing to his audience. “No, the country is not on the right, as they would have us believe because they are trying to stuff our heads. Don’t get the presidential election robbed.”

“If they vote, we win”

In his speech, Jean-Luc Mélenchon calls on his voters “not to be impressed” by the polls and opinion polls. He claims to want to thwart them, by going to look for those who would not vote, once again making the fight against abstention his spearhead for his campaign.





“Are you saying that we have only one thing to do, which is our individual and collective responsibility, and that is to go and get our own at home so that they can come and vote. Because if they vote, we won, “he then repeated, to the applause of his audience.

A statement which is in line with his project of “popular union” for 2022. In the race for the Elysee Palace for 2022, Jean-Luc Mélenchon intends to keep the main lines of his 2017 campaign, believing that the measures which he had made the guarantor for the last presidential election were still what the French want today.

To achieve this objective, rebellious France will continue to travel through many neighborhoods in France with its “popular caravans”, in order to encourage their inhabitants to register on the electoral rolls.