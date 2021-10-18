Melinda and Bill Gates’ daughter got married and started the ball rolling with her dad

Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar, an Egyptian horseman, on Saturday October 16. A grandiose wedding during which father and daughter took a few steps on an Elton John classic.

They said “yes” on Saturday October 16. Jennifer, the daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates, married Nayel Nassar this weekend. For the occasion, 300 guests gathered at the bride’s property, located in Westchester County, north New York. The day before, a Muslim ceremony had taken place in a smaller committee.

As the Daily Mail, Jennifer Gates, 25, appeared in a long white tulle dress by Vera Wang. A bust with long sleeves all in lace, a wide veil covering her red hair which fell on her shoulders, a bouquet of what appears to be lily of the valley, the bride was radiant. His parents, although recently divorced, were together by his side. Melinda Gates wore a long burgundy dress, while Bill Gates opted for a dark suit and a bow tie. It was he who also opened the ball with his daughter. A first dance that took place on the notes of Can you feel the love tonight, by Elton John.

“You made me lose my footing this weekend”

On January 29, 2020, Jennifer Gates announced her engagement to Nayel Nassar on Instagram. “You are one of a kind,” we read in the caption of a photo of the couple, entwined in the snow. You made me lose my footing this weekend, surprising me in one of the most meaningful places, one of my passions among those we have in common. I look forward to spending the rest of our lives learning, maturing, laughing and loving together. I would say yes to you a million times. ”

When announcing their engagement, the future husband of Jennifer Gates had also expressed his emotion on the social network: “Jenn, you are everything I could have dreamed of … and so much more (…), had captioned the winner of the 2019 Longines New York Grand Prix. I can’t imagine my life without you anymore. ” The couple, united by their passion for equestrian sports, had met in 2016, on the benches of Stanford.

