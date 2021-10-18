Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid are preparing very heavy for Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

Determined to recruit Kylian Mbappé free next summer, Real Madrid however intends to mount a big project to convince the PSG striker to sign. Florentino Pérez would thus prepare a big recruitment to make Kylian Mbappé the heart of the Merengue revolution.

The future of Kylian Mbappé is likely to be widely talked about in the coming months. And for good reason, the contract of the striker of PSG ends next June, and an extension seems difficult to envisage for the moment. Kylian Mbappé admitted to having demanded his departure this summer to join Real Madrid. The club merengue had moreover sent several offers to PSG between 160 and 200M €. But the Parisians were categorical, rejecting all Madrid proposals. However, the real Madrid has planned to return to the charge in January in order to try Kylian Mbappé to sign free. For its part, the PSG hopes to convince his striker, in particular thanks to the sports project. Corn Florentino Perez has a colossal plan.





A new sports director to lead his revolution