Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid are preparing very heavy for Mbappé!

Determined to recruit Kylian Mbappé free next summer, Real Madrid however intends to mount a big project to convince the PSG striker to sign. Florentino Pérez would thus prepare a big recruitment to make Kylian Mbappé the heart of the Merengue revolution.
The future of Kylian Mbappé is likely to be widely talked about in the coming months. And for good reason, the contract of the striker of PSG ends next June, and an extension seems difficult to envisage for the moment. Kylian Mbappé admitted to having demanded his departure this summer to join Real Madrid. The club merengue had moreover sent several offers to PSG between 160 and 200M €. But the Parisians were categorical, rejecting all Madrid proposals. However, the real Madrid has planned to return to the charge in January in order to try Kylian Mbappé to sign free. For its part, the PSG hopes to convince his striker, in particular thanks to the sports project. Corn Florentino Perez has a colossal plan.
A new sports director to lead his revolution
Indeed, the president of the real Madrid intends to mount a very ambitious sports project, of which Kylian Mbappé will be the leader. Thereby, Florentino Perez wants to achieve significant recruitment since after several discreet contracts, the real Madrid has retained financial strength in order to strike hard to strengthen its workforce. With this in mind, the club merengue started looking for a new sports director. According to information from Sun, Florentino Pérez chose Michael edwards as the architect of his revolution. It must be said that the British leader sees his contract end next June at Liverpool where he has been practicing since 2011. Michael edwards is in particular at the origin of transfers like those of Mohamed salah and Virgil Van Dijk. It is therefore under his leadership that the Reds won the Champions League and the Premier League. A job that appeals to the real Madrid or Florentino Perez however, is not used to working with a sports director. But while the Madrid club wishes to start again on a new project, Michael edwards could lead this revolution which will consist in building a workforce capable of once again dominating Europe. As explained AS, this will consist in particular in convincing Kylian Mbappé the viability of the real Madrid. The idea in Madrid is to reproduce the diagram with Cristiano Ronaldo which arrived in 2009 at the heart of a project under reconstruction. And after a complicated first, the Portuguese has established himself as a legend alongside reinforcements such as Benzema, Kaká, Xabi Alonso, Di María, Özil, Bale, Isco, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro or Morata. the real Madrid knows the recipe to convince Kylian Mbappé.