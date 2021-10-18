Metaverse: three things to know about this digital universe that Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg dream of

Posted on Oct 18, 2021, 12:07 PMUpdated Oct 18, 2021, 2:18 PM

Will we one day be able to meet a loved one living thousands of kilometers away, in a parallel reality, but with the very real sensation of being with him? Impossible to say it today but companies are working hard on it: it is the “metaverse” project.

While the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg believes that this parallel universe constitutes “the Grail”, his social network announced on Monday the a creation of 10,000 jobs in Europe to speed up the quest for the metaverse. Here’s everything you need to know about this project.

1. A concept difficult to define

The “metaverse” is an English concept (meta universe), which quite broadly describes a digital universe. Before being a technological project, it is about a literary concept: it is mentioned for the first time in 1992, in the science fiction novel “Snow Crash”, by Neal Stephenso.

It is in fact a question of going further than the possibilities which the Internet currently offers, while passing from a reality in two dimensions, to a reality in three dimensions. Thanks to virtual reality and augmented reality, this new digital reality intends to offer an immersive experience, in a clean space-time.

An avatar or a hologram would allow the different actors of this metaverse to meet in conditions as close as possible to reality. It would thus be a question of going beyond the experiences currently permitted by virtual reality headsets or even holograms.





2. Several companies on the subject

Under the impetus of its founder , Facebook is one of the digital giants most interested in the development of this metaverse. For Mark Zuckerberg, the goal is to turn his social network into a metaverse company within 5 years, to offer users an “Internet embodied”. The company recently launched Horizon Workrooms , a collaborative work tool accessible with a virtual reality headset.

Other players in the metaverse, several video game developers, such as Epic Games , the publisher of Fortnite, or even Roblox, want to go further in the development of their digital worlds where players can already meet and interact. Another example of the sector, the game Pokémon Go had already illustrated itself as a first stone in the construction of the metaverse, by allowing players to capture with their mobiles imaginary animals scattered in the street.

3. A universe still inaccessible

If the beginnings of the metaverse can already be experienced, the “Grail” is still very distant. For this universe to truly become one, it would first be necessary to create a totally unified digital space, where the user’s avatar could roam the different sites of the metaverse, as he can move from store to store in the Street.

In addition, for the experience to be total, it would be necessary to be able to mobilize the five senses in a completely synchronized manner, while allowing the user to influence this digital environment through his whole being. This requires a coordination effort between the different services which is far from obvious, as Zuckerberg acknowledged.