Meuse: escaped from prison, he drowned to escape an identity check

A man drowned Sunday evening in Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle) after having jumped in the Meurthe. Aged 30, he had been wanted since July 11, when he escaped from the prison of Saint-Mihiel (Meuse). Incarcerated to serve a sentence of eight years in prison, for aggravated violence and drug trafficking, to which were added traffic offenses, he had not returned to his cell after a leave of absence, according to the account of France Blue Grand Est. He had since been the subject of an arrest warrant issued by an examining magistrate from Bar-le-Duc.



False identity

The Public Prosecutor of Nancy, François Pérain, explained that the fugitive was spotted on Sunday evening around 11 p.m. by a crew from the BAC, in Saint-Max. According to Eastern Republican, he had just got out of one car to pick up a bag from the driver of another, before resuming his seat on the passenger side in the first car, which restarted. At the next red light, the police wanted to check the identity of the two men.