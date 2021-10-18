Michael Myers cuts box office, startup far exceeds expectations

Michael Myers lives harder than ever: the release ofHalloween kills just cut the box office and is earning beyond the expectations set in the film.

Nice day for horror fans and Michael Myers: the new movie Halloween kills, produced by Universal and the inevitable Blumhouse, has just carved a hell of a lot out of the US box office during its release weekend. While it was released simultaneously in theaters and streaming on American soil, David Gordon Green’s new film takes first place at the box office ahead To die can wait with a magnificent $ 50 million.

Raise the box office

Whether we like this new opus or not, the horror, or the Blumhouse productions, this remains excellent news for theaters and the health of cinema in general. Well above the most optimistic projections (which instead saw it at around $ 40 million), the score of Halloween kills is further proof that the movie theater continues to draw crowds. Thanks to him and the good results of his competitors, this weekend is the third weekend in a row with a US market above $ 100 million. The box office continues to be reborn, which bodes well for the US release of Dune, Close.

To return in more detail to Halloween kills, success has already been practically achieved: with only 20 million production costs and a marketing cost estimated by Deadline between 80 and 100 million dollars, the film has already brought in more or less half of its total investment, without taking into account the income from streaming and while it has not yet been released internationally. However, the party is not completely complete, and if the exploitation will probably end with accounting lights in green, there are still some pitfalls that can come to temper the success of the film.

Come and temper me if you dare





First of all, if this score of 50 million deserves indisputable congratulations, it should be remembered that it is below the canon start of the Halloween from 2018 to 75 million – admittedly, it was outside the context of the crisis and without parallel streaming. Also, and probably more importantly, public support for this sequel appears to be weaker, making the sequel difficult to predict. Most horror films lose 60% of their audiences in the second week of operation, and Halloween had also lost 59% in the second week with a public grade at B + on the CinemaScore aggregator.

Problem, the sequel Halloween kills received a B- on the same aggregator, which could hurt word-of-mouth, which is crucial for a farm like this. If the film were to lose more than 60% of its audience, it would undoubtedly be a bit disappointing. Somewhere it’s all about Dune, which comes out next week in the US and is positioned as the direct competitor of Halloween kills. Answer next week therefore, with, we hope for Denis Villeneuve and especially for the cinemas, a fourth consecutive weekend of high attendance.