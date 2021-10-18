Michel Cymes accuses Benjamin Castaldi of “eating from a person’s hand in order to live”

Here are two personalities from the small screen who will not go on vacation together! The tension has risen a notch in recent days between Benjamin Castaldi and Michel Cymes. He was the first to launch hostilities last Friday, in Do not touch My TV (C8), by making fun of the bad audiences of the programs presented by the host and doctor.

“There was a famous song From adventures to adventures by Serge Lama. It says, “From port to port … from women to women”, him is “From flop to flop, from flop to flop” and despite everything, Michel Cymes is still there. That he calls it Thermometer, at least that way, we’ll know what to do with it », He launched by evoking Vitamin C, the new meeting of Michel Cymes on France 2. To a columnist who reminded him that the host was one of the favorite personalities of the French, Benjamin Castaldi gave a layer by throwing: ” So that’s like Télérama, or like Arte, which is the favorite TV channel of the French. It’s like Play Boy (…) nobody buys them, but everyone knows the title (…) Let him make the press, let him not piss off the television. “





Invited this Monday from 10Hours-Noon of Sud Radio, Michel Cymes responded to this attack in good standing. “ If people I admire a lot like Nagui, Arthur who are big names in TV and animation, criticized me, it would affect me. There, it is Benjamin Castaldi… Give his name around you and you will see the reaction of people », He began before explaining the reasons which, according to him, explain the contempt of the chronicler of TPMP from his view. ” One day, we both participated in Top Gear. He thinks he’s a great racing driver… I had a better time than him. Since then, it has driven him crazy, he has even been carted within Do not touch My TV by his boyfriends », He said.

“ If I had to have him in front of me, I would just want to tell him that first you have to look in your rearview mirror to see what you have done to allow yourself to criticize others. And I don’t eat from anyone’s hand to live on. I think he should calm down (…) and forget that I exist “, Concluded Michel Cymès, evoking with irony the” high intellectual level “de Benjamin Castaldi.

Clara Kolodny