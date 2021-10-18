Michou and Elsa in love, she confesses everything …

In Dance with the Stars, one of the pairs stood out for their special chemistry: Michou and Elsa. The rumors about a potential couple between the dancer and the YouTuber started when they first entered the scene! But what is it really? The Objeko team is investigating and revealing everything to you in this article!

Dance with the Stars: a high level season

Few shows have been more eagerly awaited than Dancing with the Stars! While the health crisis hit France hard, many programs continued to be broadcast as best they could. This was of course not the case with Dancing with the Stars, for quite obvious reasons. Impossible indeed to practice both salsa and social distancing!

For this first season for two years, TF1 wanted to create the event. The jury is almost entirely new, with only Chris Marques being loyal to the post. This time he is surrounded by the dancer François Alu, the ex-choreographer of the show Denitsa Ikonomova, and the couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier. This cast of jurors hadn’t really pleased viewers, but most of them have since changed their minds.

Side pairs of dancers, we find Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac, Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby, Wejdene and Samuel Texier, Michou and Elsa Bois, Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal, Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette, Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette, Tayc and Fauve Hautot and finally, Dita von Teese and Christophe Licata. The competition is fierce between the candidates! The performances are linked, and it is difficult to know for the moment who will emerge victorious from this edition! The Objeko team has not lost a beat!

Michou: the star Youtubeur

When you watch Dancing with the Stars, you expect two things: dancing, and stars. Yet many French people have wondered who this Michou could possibly be. Some even thought it could be the famous extravagant cabaret manager. However, he died in January 2020.





Michou is a young Youtubeur barely 20 years old who is very well known by young people. He accumulates no less than 6.55 million subscribers on his Youtube channel, and has posted an impressive 728 videos. For a very long time specializing in video games (mainly Clash Royal and Fortnite), he is now turning to more classic entertainment for the platform. This change also reflects his commitment to Webedia, a sprawling company that has big names like Cyprien and Norman on its team, and a host of entertainment venues. It therefore has its place in the show!

However, it must be admitted that a large part of the audience of Dancing with the Stars discovered it during the adventure. And many were surprised! Young Michou shows a real talent for dance, and he completely impressed the jury! There is someone else that he seems to have impressed: his dance partner, Elsa Blois.

Michou and Elsa: a new couple in Dance with the Stars?

Elsa Blois is one of the new dancers choreographers of Dance with the Stars. The young woman is no stranger to the sets, since she has already won the show Who will be the best tonight? In 2011, at the age of only 10 years old. She also participated in The Best Dance. Suffice to say that she knows it!

Elsa and Michou have a real chemistry on the stage of Dance with the Stars. So much so that some have wondered if there would not be love in the air. However, that would be quite surprising! Indeed, we do not know Michou’s love situation, but we know that Elsa Blois has been in a relationship for a long time with her companion Adrien. The couple also regularly appear together on social networks. The questions were quick to flow, and the dancer finally answered that no, the pair is not in a relationship. Regarding the rumors, she admitted that it had affected her somewhat in her relationship:

“It was a bit complicated at first. It can be difficult when people allow themselves to send messages… I went over that a bit. It bothers me less now and we take it as a joke. Today it is better.”.

This should finally put an end to the rumor! However, let’s hope that Elsa and Michou’s alchemy continues to shine through on the Dance with the Stars set!



