Minecraft: New update, Game Pass ... The title more alive than ever!

Mojang recently organized Minecraft Live 2021, promising us significant announcements around its main title. Still as popular and quite massively supported by Microsoft, Minecraft will continue its journey with two major new features.

The first is The Wild Update of Minecraft, which will arrive worldwide in 2022. Players will be able to discover a mangrove biome accompanied by its trees, mud allowing to create bricks, but also new frogs, and boats that can finally accommodate chests. The public vote, allowing to integrate a new mob, also delivered its verdict. It is therefore Alley who will join the game with the update. As a reminder, it can collect various resources depending on those offered by the player. On the other hand, players who were waiting for the update The Deep Dark and Warden for patch 1.17 will have to take their troubles patiently because Mojang has decided to integrate it into The Wild Update. The Deep Dark is quite simply a new underground area, in which a new boss, The Guardian, will be waiting for the players.





The other big news is the arrival not of one, but of two versions of Minecraft within the PC Game Pass. This bundle will arrive on November 2 next and will contain Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which players should also be able to download separately. Equally, cross-play can be activated no problem to find friends playing on consoles or mobile. Finally, Mojang that by the end of the year, version 1.18 of the game will be deployed, containing the second part of the Cave & Cliffs additions.

