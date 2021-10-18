Miscellaneous – Justice | Australia: two young people found alive after several days without water in hostile territory

The drama was narrowly avoided. While running out of water, in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in the Australian outback (wild and hostile area), Shaun Emitja and Mahesh Patrick, aged 21 and 14 respectively, were found today by the police after five days of searching. The two young people had left for the weekend in the region of Harts Range, in the desert center of the country-continent. They had never returned home to Hermannsburg, an isolated community. The two young men were reported missing on October 12.

Large air and land search underway in the NT. Police say 14yo Mahesh Patrick and 21yo Shaun Emitja failed to return to their remote community of Hermannsburg on Tuesday night. Search ongoing in Arlparra / Harts Range. Their blue ute was found bogged nearby. #ntnews pic.twitter.com/DyCdxZUQ2R

Shaun Emitja and Mahesh Patrick’s car was found stuck and abandoned. Police helicopters had then crisscrossed the area. Worse still, the two young people had been separated. However, the police found them alive and in good health. The youngest was found in the forest on Friday. The oldest was found the next day. The two only suffered from foot pain and dehydration. An “absolute miracle”, according to the police.