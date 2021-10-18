More

    Miscellaneous – Justice | Australia: two young people found alive after several days without water in hostile territory

    NewsWorld


    The drama was narrowly avoided. While running out of water, in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in the Australian outback (wild and hostile area), Shaun Emitja and Mahesh Patrick, aged 21 and 14 respectively, were found today by the police after five days of searching. The two young people had left for the weekend in the region of Harts Range, in the desert center of the country-continent. They had never returned home to Hermannsburg, an isolated community. The two young men were reported missing on October 12.

    Shaun Emitja and Mahesh Patrick’s car was found stuck and abandoned. Police helicopters had then crisscrossed the area. Worse still, the two young people had been separated. However, the police found them alive and in good health. The youngest was found in the forest on Friday. The oldest was found the next day. The two only suffered from foot pain and dehydration. An “absolute miracle”, according to the police.


