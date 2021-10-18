Miss France, “I don’t want that anymore!” : Alexia Laroche-Joubert announces changes in the competition

After 20 years of history with the Miss France competition where her mission was to produce the annual shows, Alexia Laroche-Joubert was promoted to the presidency of the company. The news was announced through an official statement a few days ago.

Her new role will essentially be to review the image of Miss France “here and abroad“, she confided in an interview for the Parisian released on October 17, 2021. “I want to develop and revive the election of Miss Europe with a European television program“, Alexia Laroche-Joubert predicted. By working closely with Sylvie Tellier, the general manager of the company, she also wishes to maintain the values ​​of the beauty contest while recalling her commitment.”Miss France is a feminist program!“, she underlines. The president of the agency of production Adventure Line Productions thus denounces those who would like to put an end to this great meeting.”Should we cover women who choose to parade in swimsuits? Are we going to tell Beyoncé that she is not a feminist under the pretext that she is in a swimsuit in her videos?“, she protested to our colleagues.





I had a problem in previous editions

Be careful not to get lost. And for that, Alexia Laroche-Joubert intends to make some changes: “I had a problem in previous editions: we were too much in a Victoria’s Secret show and mannequins. I don’t want this anymore“. The 51-year-old producer wishes to further highlight the ambitions of the candidates.”When you are Miss, you are elected by the French, you must be close to them, like contact, be in representation, convey values. This is not a model role! So I rebalanced. In the show from now on, we will see more of the participants telling each other, explaining their motivations to understand what they want to do with it. The Miss is not just a girl who rips into two pieces!“, she explained.

Changes that will be visible on December 11 in Caen for the coronation of Miss France 2022.