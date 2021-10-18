Monaco (2-0): Peter Bosz satisfied with Rayan Cherki’s match

Established at the forefront of the Lyon attack against Monaco on Saturday (2-0), Rayan Cherki made a clean copy thus receiving congratulations from his coach.

Very prominent during the international break with three goals scored in two matches with the French hopefuls team for its first meeting with the Bleuets, Rayan cherki followed with a second start this season with OL against Monaco on Saturday in Lyon’s 2-0 victory. A presence in the starting eleven unprecedented since the first match against Brest (1-1). Even if he did not score against the club of the Rocher, the young striker will have shown good dispositions on the front of the Lyon attack.





“He always came to get the ball”

Deprived of several offensive players including Moussa Dembele and Islam slimani while Lucas Paquetá, who returned late from Brazil, was unable to start against the Monegasques, Peter Bosz therefore chose to trust his young striker. And he liked it: “After almost four months here, I know Rayan better and better and he is a player who is technically very good on both feet. Almost never we can know what he is going to do. I thought that in this game, we needed that. We saw in the first half, he was never in a rush, he always came to get the ball. Rayan did well. He worked, he pressed “, he explained after the meeting.