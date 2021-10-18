Monaco easily win against Dijon

Less than 48 hours after coming very close to a great feat against Barcelona in EurolEague, Monaco quickly returned to reality by delivering a most serious match against the JDA. 20 minutes is enough time for the ASM to make the necessary hole in this meeting (52-31, 20th).

Deprived of Chase Simon, the JDA has hardly existed on the floor of the Roca Team. Overpowering – like Alpha Diallo (11 points and 5 rebounds in the first period) – Monaco was on cloud nine at the end of the afternoon at Gaston Médecin. In verve in the first period, Danilo Andusic (16 points 4/8 on shots) was as aggressive as possible, punishing defensive largesse on the throwing line.

Motiejunas and ASM feast

And if in the second half the men of Zvezdan Mitrovic logically gave up a little ballast, they still scored 93 points against a team from Dijon once again with absent subscribers. Apart from the third quarter won 23-16, the visitors never competed with their evening hosts.





The brief revolt instilled by David Holston (15 points and 8 assists) was swept away by a boss-sized Monegasque team, dominating in each compartment of the game the last finalist of the French championship that we no longer recognize (only 13 assists , and 15 lost balloons!).

The slackened game of the ASM often stood out Donantas Motiejunas (16 points and 8 rebounds) at the end of the chain against a Dijon defense which could only see the damage. Monaco could unfold quietly and enjoy this great success with its audience (93-73).

To be credited with a horrible performance at the Astroballe, the JDA once again got its feet in the carpet on the Rock. Nenad Markovic will have to quickly find solutions as his team seems in difficulty at the start of the season. Monaco, on the contrary, raised their heads in the best possible way after two infuriating defeats this week in EuroLeague. Leo Westermann and his family signed a boss victory.