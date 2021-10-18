Montpellier: “cowboys”, Germain empties his bag on the referees! – Soccer

Yet little vehemently with officials, Montpellier striker Valre Germain gave a huge rant over the attitude of referee Florent Batta during the match against Lens (1-0) in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The former Marseillais deplored a lack of communication with the referees.

Valre Germain delivered his truths.

Valre Germain does not represent the most painful referee in Ligue 1. Not really known for his vehemence with officials, the Montpellier striker has yet castigated the attitude of Florent Batta after the match against Lens (1-0) in the league on Sunday.

Without complaining about the decisions of the man in black, who expelled the Hraultais Jordan Ferri for two yellow cards, the former Mongasque has especially denounced his behavior.

Germain laments arrogance!

Without slamming his words in the mixed zone, the 31-year-old delivered his truth. If you put a microphone on the referee this Sunday, you would be surprised at his arrogance. I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes in the game, kindly. He didn’t even look at me. He turns his head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day … We are men, we can talk to each other in peace. It’s amazing his attitude, he breathed.





Excd, the native of Marseille regretted this behavior which tends to be repeated among the referees. Other referees are like that but he is the second time. You will see the day he has a microphone. He allows himself to say things and we obviously cannot react because we do not have the boxes. It’s incredible, we have the impression of having made cowboys, we can’t talk to them, lambasted the MHSC striker.

Microphones for better communication?

To improve this situation, an idea has been talked about a lot for several weeks: the use of microphones, as in rugby, in order to hear the exchanges between the referees, but also with the players. With this tool, communication would probably be smoother. They turn their backs on us, they are arrogant. We players probably need to be less aggressive but let them put in some effort. They look like robots, we can’t talk to them, we just ask for explanations every now and then. They must question themselves, asked Germain. A real cry from the heart.

