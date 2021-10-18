Montpellier: Germain hits the referee!

Despite Montpellier’s victory against Lens (1-0) on Sunday in Ligue 1, Hérault striker Valère Germain (31 years old, 6 games and 3 goals in L1 this season) did not appreciate the behavior of the referee of the meeting, Florent Batta. Annoyed, the former Marseillais emptied his bag in the mixed zone.





“If you put a microphone on the referee on this Sunday, you’d be surprised at his arrogance. I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes into the game, nicely. He didn’t even look at me. head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day … We are men, we can talk to each other quietly. It’s incredible his attitude. Other referees are like that but he is the second times. You will see the day when he will have a microphone. He allows himself to say things and we obviously cannot react because we do not have the boxes. It’s incredible, we have the impression of dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them. They turn their backs on us, they’re arrogant. We players probably have to be less aggressive but let them make an effort. Looks like robots, we can’t talk to them, we just ask for explanations from time to time. They have to question themselves, “Germain asked.

by Damien Da Silva on 10/18/2021




