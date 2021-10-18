Montpellier: Valère Germain smashes arbitration

After Montpellier’s victory against Lens on Sunday afternoon (1-0), MHSC striker Valère Germain wanted to push a rant against the referee of the match Florent Batta: “If you put a microphone on tonight’s referee, you’d be surprised at his arrogance.” I tried to talk to him after 15 minutes in the game, kindly. He didn’t even look at me. He turns his head. I don’t know if he had had a difficult day… We are men, we can talk to each other in peace. It’s amazing his attitude. Other referees are like that but it is the second time. You will see the day when he has a microphone. He allows himself to say things and we obviously cannot react because we don’t have the boxes… ”, he declared on the antennas of France Blue Hérault.





The former Olympique de Marseille player even generalized the attitude of Ligue 1 referees, who would no longer accept the dialogue according to him: “It’s incredible, we have the impression of dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them,” he adds. They turn their backs on us, they are arrogant. We may need less aggressive players, but they should make an effort. They look like robots, we can’t talk to them, we just ask for explanations every now and then. They must question themselves “, he explained to the microphone of the local radio.