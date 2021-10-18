More

    More than 200 frozen dormice, popular dish of the Mafia, discovered during a police raid

    Police arrested three people in Calabria (Italy) this weekend after the discovery of a cache of frozen dormice. This small rodent is a dish appreciated by mafia organizations, reports the Italian daily this Saturday La Repubblica.

    In Calabria there is the ‘Ndrangheta, a very influential and powerful Italian mafia organization. This one serves dormice, a protected species, during reconciliation banquets intended to restore peace between enemy families, according to the conservation organization LIPU.

    Intense poaching in the region

    During a drug seizure in Delianuova, a town in the hills of southern Italy, police found several caged animals next to more than 200 frozen dormice packed for sale and consumption, said La Repubblica.


    Poaching is a common practice in the Aspromonte massif in Calabria. Hunters set up thousands of traps in the woods and sell illegally captured dormice to gangsters and restaurants, according to LIPU. The ‘Ndrangheta has recently become the most powerful mafia in Italy, overtaking the notorious Cosa Nostra. It has activities all over the world.


    Amanda

