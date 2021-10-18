more than 40,000 demonstrators against the health pass, the mobilization still in decline

They were around 45,000 demonstrators nationwide last week, according to the Interior Ministry.

More than 40,000 demonstrators (40,610) against the health pass were identified this Saturday by the Ministry of the Interior, which recorded 171 actions for the fourteenth consecutive Saturday of mobilization. Last Saturday, they were about 45,000 demonstrators across the country, according to the authorities, and more than 67,000 according to the militant collective Le Nombre Jaune, which publishes its own count late.

The attendance in these processions and gatherings has been declining steadily for several weeks. On September 25, 60,000 people protested against the health pass imposed by the government to counter the Covid-19 epidemic, according to the authorities’ report.





In Paris, 5,000 people demonstrated on Saturday, in four different processions, according to the ministry. In Lyon in particular, a parade brought together some 400 people in the 6th arrondissement, according to the prefecture.

In all, five people were arrested during rallies in France, including three in Paris. No member of the police was injured, according to Beauvau.

The bill extending until July 31 the possible use of the health pass was validated Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. The health pass will be “lifted as soon as we can“, Said the spokesperson of the government, Gabriel Attal at the end of the Council.

The pass became mandatory on July 21 in places accommodating more than 50 people before being introduced in hospitals (except emergencies), bars and restaurants, then extended on August 30 to 1.8 million employees in contact with the public and end of September for 12-17 year olds.

