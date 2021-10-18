Naël’s father is at the institute and Ludivine finds Gaëtan – Here everything begins October 21, 2021 (episode 254) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 254 broadcast on Thursday, October 21, 2021 (TF1). Rose thinks Jasmine must appeal to the baby’s father. Gaetan and Stella think about their kiss… but Ludivine arrives. Clotilde is afraid that Jasmine will attack Naël with her bipolarity.



Find the full summary of Here It All Begins Episode 254 broadcast on TF1 on Thursday, October 21, 2021





Captain Brassard has summoned Jasmine and Marta to see if the alibi fits the story. They say Rose asked them to prepare a video.

The gendarme tells Rose that he understands that everyone has agreed on this miracle alibi. He tells Rose that Jasmine is not yet removed from the suspect list.

Gaetan and Stella avoid each other in the salt marshes. Gaetan admits to Noémie’s sister that it makes him very uncomfortable. Stella explains to him that she cannot forget this kiss. Gaetan is ready to confide in Stella… but Ludivine arrives.

Ludivine tells Gaetan that she has finished her mission for chef Raynaud (Louane will continue for the chef’s restaurant in Bordeaux), she intends to return to the marshes. Ludivine offers Noémie to help her at the river table.

ASE asks Jasmine about her organization with Naël. The social worker thinks Jasmine should move into a single mom’s home. Rose suggests that Jasmine move in at home with Antoine… the ASE will do regular checks.

Jasmine reveals to Rose that her family lives in a closed community, a sect. That’s why she didn’t tell them about Naël.

Maxime comes to see Salomé who is revising. Salome continues to reproach Maxime. Maxime considers that she is avoiding the discussion.

Anaïs tells Salomé that she should forgive Ambre… so that she removes all her negative energies. Salomé cannot get over anything else but she will try.





Louis adds some to Salomé compared to the pair of Amber and Maxime. Louis tells Salomé that as usual she crashes. Salome is pissed off.

Naël cries while Jasmine tries to concentrate / She gets angry shouting at Naël… she just wanted it to stop. Clotilde arrives and calms the little one. Clotilde tells Jasmine that Naël just needs to be changed. Jasmine plants Clotilde and tells her to take care of it since she is so strong.

Ludivine watches Stella’s sports videos: she thinks Gaetan should continue the coaching videos. Ludivine offers to film them, she is thrilled.

Clotilde tells Rose that she thinks Jasmine can’t handle a baby. Clotilde wonders if Jasmine is taking her bipolar treatment well… because if she is not there is a risk of mistreatment.

Salome comes to speak to Amber to tell him that she is turning the page. She’s got too much anger inside her… so she lets this whole thing go. But 2 seconds later, Salomé accuses Amber of having destroyed everything in her life … Anaïs intervenes to calm things down.

Rose finds Jasmine in the gardens of the institute: Jasmine tells her that she feels like a sea **, she thinks that Naël was not spoiled with a mother like her. Rose asks Jasmine if she’s taking her medication well: Jasmine admits that she hasn’t already taken them. Jasmine promises that she will take it.

Rose offers to warn Naël’s father to help him in the long term. She says that the father is at the institute (note spoilers: it’s Greg).

To be continued in episode 255 from Friday 22 October 2021.

