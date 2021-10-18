Naël’s father is at the institute and Ludivine is back- The summary and spoilers of episode 254 of October 21, 2021

“Here everything begins” in advance with the detailed summary of episode 254 of Thursday, October 21, 2021 – In the daily series of TF1, Jasmine lets herself go to some confidences with Rose. Salomé is still angry with Ambre and the marshes, Ludivine makes a surprise comeback!

“Here everything begins” in advance: Summary of episode 254 of ITC of October 21, 2021

Ludivine is back

In the marshes, Gaëtan and Stella have been avoiding each other since the day they kissed. And Stella decides to talk to Gaëtan. The young woman confesses to him that she cannot forget their kiss. Stella keeps telling herself that they both wanted it and that something was going on between them. And when the young woman asks Gaëtan if he doesn’t feel anything, he is hesitant. But their conversation is interrupted by the surprise arrival of Ludivine, Gaëtan’s sister!

Ludivine explains a little later to Noémie and Gaëtan that their mission for chef Reno in Aix-en-Provence has come to an end. Louane continues to work for him, but for his restaurant in Bordeaux. Ludivine has the feeling of having done a bit of the tour. That’s why she thought of going back to the swamps. Besides, she wanted to come back to work with Noémie at the Table des Rivière. Noémie, who needed help, is delighted.

Ludivine watches Stella’s fitness videos. She discovers that Gaëtan took part in it and that Stella’s subscribers greatly appreciated their duo. Ludivine pushes Stella and her brother to work together again.

Salome is still angry with Amber

Salomé observes Maxime and Ambre from a distance who are working together in the kitchen. Louis joins her and points out that the two students go well together. He lies to Salomé and makes her believe that he did not have to insist that they pair up. Claire’s son can’t help but add more. He explains to Salomé that it is not surprising that Amber pleases Maxime. Louis portrays the young woman as having character and who does not give way. He finds it ridiculous that Salome is seething with rage behind the glass. Louis regrets that the young woman does not have a minimum of courage and repartee to “open it”.

Maxime joined Salomé a little later in the amphitheater. The young woman does not hide her jealousy. Maxime assures Salomé that he had no choice but to work with Ambre. And the young man wonders why Salomé continues to reproach him if she wants to turn the page. Salome prefers to avoid the discussion. Anaïs, who feels that her friend has too much anger inside her, advises her to move on. Salomé decides to follow his advice. In the locker room, she has a discussion with Ambre. The young woman explains to Salomé that it is useless to be sick for a boy. Salomé’s good resolutions only lasted a minute. Anger takes over. The young woman emphasizes to Ambre that Maxime is not a simple boy but the one she loved. She then blames Ambre for having messed up everything between her and Maxime.





Naël’s father is at the institute!

Captain Brassac questions Jasmine and Marta. They both confirm to the gendarme having spent the weekend together. Marta claims to Captain Brassac that they had a series of videos to prepare for the institute. But the gendarme asks them for proof of their alibi, such as texting to agree on a schedule or videos for example. The two young women have none of that. Captain Brassac turns to Rose. She shows him a false document, a brainstorming which indicates that the pupils had to prepare 4 recipes in video. But the gendarme has doubts about this miracle alibi. Rose assures the gendarme that Marta has no reason to lie about Jasmine. But for Captain Brassac, the latter is not excluded for all that from the list of suspects.

The social worker then talks with Rose and Jasmine. She came to make sure that Naël will live in good conditions. Jasmine promises him that she will do everything to ensure that her son has a stable living environment. The social worker explains to the young girl that the rooms at the boarding school are too small, unsuitable and that she needs a minimum of a studio. Jasmine is ready to look for an apartment and a job, but for the social worker, carrying out her studies, a baby and a job, will be complicated. She suggests that Jasmine move to a home for single mothers. The young woman does not want her son to grow up there. Rose then suggests that Jasmine and Naël come to settle in the house. The social worker believes that a long-term solution will have to be found. In the meantime, she will be required to make very regular monitoring visits.

After the social worker leaves, Rose tries to find out if Jasmine’s family can help her. The young girl explains to him that her parents live in a closed community, a sect. Besides, Jasmine didn’t even tell them about Naël. Rose has an appointment with her editor this afternoon and she offers Jasmine to keep Naël. She accepts, delighted.

In the kitchen, Clotilde demonstrates to her students. She shows them how to bone a saddle of lamb. But Jasmine is at the center of some conversations. Deva would never have imagined that her roommate could be Nael’s mother. Jasmine is late. Tom attacks her and provokes her. And since no one is listening, Clotilde stops her demonstration. She tells her students that they have all earned the right to be graded the next day on this technique.

After class, Jasmine trains at the studio for the test the next day, but Naël keeps crying. Tired, Jasmine loses her calm. Alerted by the cries, Clotilde disembarks. She points out to Jasmine that Naël just needed to be changed and that she cannot leave him in this state. But Jasmine loses her footing and leaves, leaving Clotilde to take care of her son.

Clotilde then warns Antoine and Rose. She thinks that Jasmine was having a bipolar crisis and that she cannot handle a baby. Rose assures her sister that Jasmine is taking her treatment. And while Antoine takes care of Naël, Rose talks with Jasmine who apologizes for having cracked. Jasmine confesses to Rose that she never took her treatment. Rose explains to the young girl that Naël needs her to be stabilized. Jasmine promises to take her medication. Rose thinks Jasmine is going to need some support for the long haul. She suggests that the young girl tell Naël’s father. Jasmine confesses to him that he does not know anything about the existence of her son. Rose thinks it’s time to tell her. She asks Jasmine if she has a way to reach him. Jasmine confides in her that Naël’s father is at the institute.

