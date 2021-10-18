NASA wants to build a WiFi network on the Moon

A new study published by NASA considers the possibility of building a lunar WiFi network. The latter could remedy the lack of Internet access in parts of the United States and contribute to future Artemis missions. “This represented a great opportunity to develop solutions to the challenges we face in sending astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis project, while also addressing a growing societal problem in our cities”, said Mary Lobo, director of technology incubation and innovation at NASA’s Glenn Research Center.

The Artemis program, which was unveiled last year, aims to land people on the Moon for the first time since 1972. It plans to launch an unmanned mission around our natural satellite in 2021. It will be followed by an overflight of the Moon with a crew in 2023, then a moon landing in 2024. The study, which was carried out by the Compass Lab of NASA, is important because “the crew, the rovers, the scientific instruments and the Mining equipment will need reliable communications links to a Lunar / Artemis base camp and ultimately to Earth, “Steve Oleson, Compass Lab manager at the Glenn Research Center, told Insider.

NASA says in its press release that digital inequality and lack of access to adequate internet service is a socio-economic concern in the United States, which has been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, about 31% of households in the city of Cleveland do not have broadband access.

A technology that could also be applied on Earth

After these findings, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, an economic development organization, contacted NASA’s Glenn Research Center to analyze technical barriers to digital inequality and see if it was possible to use the Moon to solve the problem. the digital terrestrial disparity.

To assess how such a network could be built on the moon, the Compass team at NASA’s Glenn Research Center assessed how a terrestrial network could work in a nearby neighborhood of Cleveland, the researcher told Insider.





Their study compared an area of ​​the lunar surface with an area around Cleveland in order to address the technical challenges associated with WiFi connectivity in the local area. Although the equipment is not the same due to the differences between the terrestrial and lunar environments, the WiFi frequencies could be the same as on Earth, Steven Oleson told Insider.

“Engineers found that by attaching WiFi routers to approximately 20,000 streetlights or other utility poles in Cleveland, every household in a given neighborhood could have access to the Internet,” said the Compass Lab manager.

By placing the routers within 100 meters of each other, a four-person household could benefit from a download speed of around 7.5 megabits per second. “Such a service would allow users to have basic internet access for doing their homework, banking and shopping, and accessing information over the internet. It would not be sufficient to stream 4K videos. or play, “added Steven Oleson.

The researcher said the study results will be provided to NASA planners for future Artemis missions and for the eventual design of future base camps. “We also share them with NASA technologists who have to adapt WiFi equipment to the extreme conditions of the lunar environment, including dust and extreme temperatures,” concluded Steven Oleson.

While the WiFi study is still conceptual at this point, the NASA team is hopeful that it can one day help underserved communities in U.S. cities and provide them with reliable Internet access.

Original version : Zahra Tayeb / Insider

