Nathalie (Love is in the meadow) closed with her suitors: she makes a sad revelation

Nathalie is unfortunately not unanimous among viewers of M6, in Love is in the meadow 2021. His behavior with his suitors Stephane (51 years old), a Toulouse ambulance driver, and Bruno (52 years old), who works for the SNCF, does not like it. Asked by Pocket TV, the calf breeder under the 50-year-old mother took the opportunity to explain herself.

No room for seduction at Nathalie. The charming blonde is more concerned with her cows than her suitors. Worried, they are therefore afraid of being wrong. However, the candidate is very sincere in her approach. It’s just that because of his past, wounds have opened and it is difficult to heal them. “Modesty because to open up to someone, I first have to get to know them. Cautious also because after being eighteen years with an abusive husband, I came across a nice … who turned out to be a crook. I have a hard time trusting men“, she explained.





And the continuation of the distribution of his portrait did not come to fix things. As she had already confided in an interview for Actu.fr, men harassed her after discovering his images. And one of them even came “drumming at [sa] door“. What scare him.”It put me in a special atmosphere. And then the suitors didn’t match my expectations. But I found Stéphane handsome guy and Bruno funny, ”she continued. So she tried her luck.

But watching the episodes, Nathalie did not suspect that she had “erected such barriers“with her suitors. She admits to Pocket TV that when you flirt with her, she has a “recoil“. Yet when she loves, she is ready to give everything. We will have to wait to know if she has completely let go with Bruno or Stéphane.

The full interview can be found in the Télé Poche magazine from October 18, 2021.