NBA – Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier: which season for the French?

The French are fashionable in the NBA and not just because they brought back the money from the Tokyo Olympics. This has been going on for years. Pioneer Tariq Abdul-Wahad opened a door. Then Tony Parker built a highway that leads directly into the biggest league in the world. And since the success of the former leader of Spurs, future Hall Of Famer, American recruiters constantly keep an eye on the nuggets formed in France. Except that times have changed. TP and Boris Diaw have retired. And today, even if the “Frenchies” populate the championship every year, they sometimes struggle to find their place. Because the hardest part is not getting to the NBA. It is to stay there. Portrait of executives, duty players and newbies.

They dream of heroic journeys in the playoffs

Multiple All-Star, triple winner of the best defender trophy and four times named in one of the three typical teams of the season, Rudy Gobert has nothing more to prove on an individual level. His accomplishments already rank him among the great players in the history of French basketball and the most awarded pivots of his generation. But now the goal is to win. He does not hide that it is his goal with the Jazz, first of the last regular season but still eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) Credit: Getty Images

For Utah to truly stand as a contender for the title, Gobert – and Donovan Mitchell – has yet to change course. By finding a way to really consistently impact the game, even when opponents decide to play smaller. Especially in the playoffs. This is his new challenge.

Evan Fournier (New York Knicks)

Transferred to the Celtics by a Magic team in full reconstruction last March, Evan Fournier had fun during the offseason by joining the franchise of his dreams: the Knicks. With a great challenge at stake. The New York team has just returned to the playoffs after several difficult seasons. And she now hopes to play spoilers in the East. With a solid group. Fournier, who averaged almost 20 points in Orlando, will obviously start on the back line. His progress – constant since his arrival in the NBA – will be decisive. The closer he gets to the level of an All-Star, the more likely the Knicks will have to go far in the playoffs.

Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers)

Newly elected French player of the year, Nicolas Batum has relaunched a career that was starting to falter. Gloomy at the Hornets, where he was almost useless except to supervise the young people without playing, the veteran found a second wind at the Clippers. He’s there to do what he does best: defend, shoot three-pointers, bring binder. All the precious little tasks that are decisive for a candidate for the title.

The Angelinos did not go far in the last playoffs. Who knows how far they would have gone if Kawhi Leonard hadn’t injured his knee? In any case, Batum was one of the determining elements of the journey to the Conference finals. The same role awaits him this season. Hoping for more collective success.

They want to explode but …

Theo Maledon (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Launched in the project of rebuilding the Thunder, Theo Maledon was able to take advantage of many opportunities to show himself last season, his first in the NBA. He spent nearly 27 minutes on average on the floor, with even 49 starts in 65 matches! Suddenly, his raw statistics are very promising: more than 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. But at 36% success on shots. In fact, the Oklahoma City team were so weak that you have to put the numbers in perspective and focus on progress.

Theo Maledon with the Thunder jersey Credit: Getty Images

20-year-old Maledon has a very attractive margin. But he will have to fight in his second year in the United States. Indeed, the leaders drafted Josh Giddey, who evolves more or less in the same position, with the sixth choice. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also make his comeback from injury. This is only the beginning of the adventure – and of the fights – for the native of Rouen.

Killian Hayes (Detroit Pistons)

Like his compatriot, Killian Hayes sees a competitor arrive this summer. Well, not exactly. But the Pistons drew Cade Cunningham with the first pick. The young American star plays position two but she should inherit a large number of balls in attack. With the status of first option and undoubtedly the responsibility of creating the game. Suddenly, the young Frenchman will have to adapt. With undoubtedly more possession as a second playmaker or even without the ball.

This is not necessarily ideal for his progress, especially since he had shown good things on his return from injury last year (6.8 points and 5.3 assists). But Hayes, like Maledon, is playing in a young team, so he will have opportunities. A luxury in the NBA.





They may already be playing their last card

Frank Ntilikina (Dallas Mavericks)

The Knicks drafted Frank Ntilikina and then shelved him for four years. The former Strasbourg player had little playing time and he was injured a lot. He also had a hard time doing violence to himself to win in the rotation. The New Yorkers let him go and he is now at the Mavericks, a team that was already following him in 2017.

Frank Ntilikina with the France team during the preparation match for the Tokyo Olympics against Spain Credit: Eurosport

“I think it is a young basketball player that we will help develop. He has what it takes to help us on both sides of the pitch. He is long and he understands the game“, said Jason Kidd, the coach.”We hope to develop it so that it becomes an important piece coming off the bench and perhaps even a holder. I think it can help us to have an extra playmaker.“This is the occasion or never for Ntilikina. He can assert himself in a role cut out for him alongside Luka Doncic. Otherwise, it may be necessary to consider a return to Europe.

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (Atlanta Hawks)

In reality, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot is not in the same situation as Frank Ntilikina. Because he has proven himself by doing some very good times with the Brooklyn Nets. Even in the playoffs. Unfortunately, that was not enough. The New York workforce is so massive that the leaders finally released the French.

He will now bounce back to the Hawks, finalists in the East last year. But competition will be tough for TLC. For now, he has a series of short contracts without really being long-term. He deserves to make a place for himself for good.

They’re gonna commute between the G-League and the NBA

Sekou Doumbouya (Los Angeles Lakers)

We could almost already have put him in the category of those who play their last card. Sometimes very good in Detroit, Sekou Doumbouya was still dropped in quick succession by the Pistons, the Nets and then the Rockets. Suspicious. And after only two NBA seasons, he’s already forced to go through the G-League box again to show off. Not sure that he integrates the XXL workforce of the Lakers. The boy has talent and qualities, the problem is undoubtedly elsewhere.

Sékou Doumbouya Credit: Getty Images

Yves Pons (Memphis Grizzlies)

Non-drafted, Yves Pons was still drafted by Memphis. The Grizzlies had the opportunity to see him play closely since the French played at the University of Tennessee, in the NCAA. Very athletic, big defender, he will try to do the job at the lower echelon hoping to convince the Grizzlies staff to assign him a specialist role in the NBA.

Killian Tillie (Memphis Grizzlies)

Very discreet in the pre-season (2.5 points), Killian Tillie should spend most of his time with Yves Pons. So in G-League. The interior tricolor, sophomore this season, had still played 18 games in the NBA last year. For 3.2 points on average. Not sure he will play much more in 2022.

Petr Cornelie (Denver Nuggets)

Drafted in 2016 (53rd pick), Petr Cornelie finally joined the NBA five years later, in the wake of his silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. And it doesn’t just land anywhere. The French pivot is found at the Nuggets, an ambitious franchise. So with little playing time to offer him. Like his compatriots, he risks playing especially in the G-League.

Joel Ayayi (Washington Wizards)

Discreet in the Summer League, even more in the preseason, Joel Ayayi was cut by the Lakers. But the French leader will not have had time to think too much since the Wizards were quick to sign him with a two-way contract, that is to say he should share his time between the NBA and G-League.

They will struggle to return to the NBA

Axel Toupane (Santa Cruz Warriors)

The Warriors have signed Axel Toupane to play him in the G-League. It had still succeeded him last year since he then joined the Bucks during the season.

Jaylen Hoard (Oklahoma City Blue)

Not retained by the Thunder, Jaylen Hoard will remain at OKC. But within the affiliated team in the G-League therefore.

