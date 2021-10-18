Netherlands: big fear, a tribune of a football stadium collapses in the middle of a match

Part of a tribune of a football stadium collapsed this Sunday, October 17 in the Netherlands at the end of the Eredivisie meeting between NEC Nijmegen and Vitesse Arnhem (0-1), without causing injury , local media reported.

The lower part of the tribune of the Nijmegen stadium (east) collapsed when a dozen supporters celebrated by jumping the victory of the Arnhem players, who came to greet their fans after winning the derby.

“As far as I know, there are no injuries,” Wilco van Schaik, president of NEC Nijmegen, told Dutch public television NOS. “I’m speechless. There are all kinds of things going through your mind,” he continued.

ud83c uddf3 ud83c uddf1 u26bd: Big fright at the Goffertstadion in Nimegue (Netherlands) this Sunday. A stand collapsed after the NEC Nimegue-Vitesse Arhnem (0-1) match in Eredivisie. The victorious Vitesse players had left to greet their supporters when the accident took place. #voetbal pic.twitter.com/OjVbdWtOi4

According to the images, a container placed under the grandstand prevented it from collapsing completely. This incident occurs a few days after the decision of the French Parliament not to organize any more professional football match on May 5 in memory of the drama of Furiani on May 5, 1992. Before the kick-off of the semi-final of the Coupe de France between Bastia and the Olympique de Marseille, the upper part of a temporary stand of this stadium had collapsed, killing 19 and more than 2,300 injured.

No injuries

“I am very shocked by what happened,” said the mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, who attended the match with his counterpart from Arnhem, Ahmed Marcouch.

“Fortunately, as far as we know, no one was injured. I want an investigation to be carried out as quickly as possible,” he added.

The current Goffert stadium (Goffertstadion), which has 12,500 seats, was inaugurated in 1999 and belongs to the municipality of Nijmegen. “It was shocking,” said Arnhem defender Riechedly Bazoer. “Fortunately, everyone survived,” he told NOS.

“A stadium that should be safe is collapsing. This must be investigated,” responded the KNVB football federation. A spokesperson for the government agency responsible for investigating such incidents said it has not yet been decided whether an investigation will be opened. “It is too early to say anything about this now,” he said, quoted by NOS.