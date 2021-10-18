new increase of 2 cents last week, record for diesel

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

The rise in fuel prices continues in France with an increase of 2 cents last week

The main road fuels sold in France continued to rise and increased again by 2 cents last week, with diesel reaching new records, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition released on Monday.

A liter of diesel was worth an average of 1.5583 euros, up from 1.5354 euros the previous week, reaching new all-time highs as the government considers how to mitigate soaring prices at the pump.

SP 95 gasoline for its part reached 1.6567 euros per liter on average, according to this weekly score on Friday, October 15. It also increased by just over 2 cents over the previous week, the highest for nearly 10 years, without however beating the 2012 record (1.6664 euros).

The SP 95-E10 also progressed in the same proportions to 1.6287 euro, to its highest record. Prices at the pump follow the price of a barrel of oil, which has rebounded sharply with the global economic recovery and still limited supplies from certain producing countries.





Expected device

To deal with soaring fuel prices, the government has repeatedly announced that it is considering setting up a device. “There will be short-term action,” President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

The Ministers of Economy Bruno Le Maire and of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili said on Monday that they preferred a fuel check-type device to a reduction in taxes. But “there is still work to be done,” said Bruno Le Maire.

“We are still trying to find a way to reach the right people”, but “we do not have today, as for the energy check, a database of all the people who might need it”, explained BarbaraPompili. .

Monday morning, the president of the Leclerc group announced that its centers would sell fuel at cost price, without making a margin, until October 30.