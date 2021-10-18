New World: Amazon’s MMO bugged? Factions and PvP under threat

Since the launch of New World, the Amazon Games teams have had a lot to do. For good reason, the release of their brand new MMO, after the bitter failure of Crucible, did not go smoothly. But besides the problems inherent to its launch, such as long queues, and features that are long overdue, such as the transfer of characters between servers, other bugs are a concern.

Little by little, the developers of Amazon Games are fixing the broken pieces of a launch that could be described as chaotic. Far from being a walk in the park for the studio teams, the launch of New World is still the subject of careful monitoring by the developers while the game continues weekly maintenances, the next of which will take place on Wednesday.

Himself, New World gives the teams work to do, but some players like to add fuel to the fire by looking for ways to exploit the still gaping loopholes in the game to make the most of them.. It is precisely one of her discoveries within the MMO that is talking about her today.

Fairness in the Faction War Undermined

Voluntarily oriented towards clashes between players, New World has a system allowing the different factions of the game to wage a merciless war to win some territories here and there. If, in principle, fairness in these clashes seems respected, it is currently experiencing a major problem that unbalances the balance, which does not fail to irritate the players, already very upset by the galleys facing the MMO. from Amazon.

Knowing that the game is still the victim of a few bugs, some players have managed to exploit one of them which allows them to gain an advantage, say, bipolar. Indeed, it allows players to become invincible while remaining still. On paper, this may not seem useful, but this technique turns out to be a real asset in faction wars. The players use in particular an avatar, launched in the heart of the battle, to then make it invincible and gain an advantage when conquering the area.





This technique has not gone unnoticed within the community of New World. The latter does not hesitate to directly question the official Twitter account of the game in order to alert them to this problem which is gradually growing and which threatens the principle of fairness between players..

Hey, @playnewworld with the several invincibility via latency bugs floating around, you need to disable wars ASAP or do emergency maintenance. Too much of the game revolves around territory and too many players are willing to exploit. They are too simple to recreate. – Gothalion (@Gothalion) October 18, 2021

Despite the many concerns encountered by New World, its popularity continues to climb and it currently sits in third place in the ranking of the most played games, according to the SteamDB site, just behind CS: GO and Dota 2 .