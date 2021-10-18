New Zealand rising star Sean Wainui tragically passed away

New Zealand rugby is in mourning. Rising star of the oval ball, Sean Wainui tragically died on Monday in a car accident at just 25 years old. His disappearance plunged much of New Zealand into infinite sadness.

“A dark day for rugby”. This is how Mark Robinson, general manager of the New Zealand Rugby Union Federation, regretted the death of Sean Wainui. “The death of Sean will deeply touch everyone involved in rugby, especially his teammates at Bay of Plenty (his New Zealand league team he joined last May) and the Chiefs, we share their grief and their shock, ”he said in a statement.

The Waikato Chiefs center did not survive a traffic accident after his car hit a tree, according to initial findings from local police. Former All-Blacks star Sonny Williams also paid tribute to him. “Although I didn’t play alongside him, I could still feel his mana (his stature) by bumping into him as an opponent,” he posted on his Twitter account.

My thoughts are with Sean Wainuis’ family. Especially his wife & young child. Although I didn’t play alongside him, I could always feel his mana coming up against him as his opposition.

– Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 18, 2021

Sean Wainui, who notably represented New Zealand’s Under-20s and Maori All Blacks, began his Super Rugby career with the Canterbury Crusaders in 2016 before joining the Chiefs two years later. Last June, he made an impression when he scored five tries against the Australian franchise of NSW Waratahs and set a record with the most tries scored by a player in a single Super Rugby match.