Neymar’s declaration on his future would have worried PSG, according to the Brazilian press

According to the Brazilian media UOL, Leonardo would have called Neymar in recent days to explain himself after the player’s exit, confiding his desire to retire internationally after the 2022 World Cup. The sentence, pronounced in a documentary on DAZN and relayed to promote it, has been taken out of context according to the player’s entourage.

The possibility of seeing Neymar retire internationally at 30, after the 2022 World Cup, has provoked many reactions. “I think it’s my last World Cup. I see it as my last because I don’t know if I have the mental strength to stay in football,” the “Ney” said in a documentary released by the DAZN platform, dedicated to the greatest Brazilian players, and a first extract of which has been unveiled in recent days.

A sentence out of context, according to Neymar’s entourage

According to the Brazilian media UOL, this statement even worried even the Parisian management. Leonardo, sports director of PSG, would have called the Brazilian star to know his desires for the future. As a reminder, Neymar recently signed a new contract with his current team until 2026.





This DAZN interview was carried out last April, a month before Neymar’s last contract extension. However, according to the player’s entourage, the sentence was part of a particular context, with the painful memory of the 2014 World Cup, where Neymar had not played in the semi-final against Germany, injured . An episode with the Seleçao which was painful for Neymar, while a whole country hoped for a coronation at home before this historic rout (7-1).

Surprised, Neymar’s entourage would have deemed inappropriate, according to UOL, the moment chosen by DAZN to release this extract, in which the player confides in his future in the selection, while the player has been under fire from critics in recent weeks. In the documentary, Neymar returns more broadly to the episode of the 2014 World Cup.

Neymar’s last performance against Uruguay (4-1), during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, nevertheless reassured the current state of mind of the former Barça player. However, he was still criticized in the previous match against Colombia (0-0). Against Uruguay, Neymar shone by scoring a goal and delivering two assists. He is now expected Tuesday for the Champions League meeting, with PSG, against RB Leipzig (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1).

