Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Didn’t Appreciate Kim Kardashian’s Joke About OJ Simpson In “SNL”

Kim Kardashian just made her debut as a presenter of the Saturday Night Live, America’s most popular show. And the reality TV star has done pretty well, managing to trigger public hilarity with a healthy dose of self-mockery. However, one of his jokes frankly did not pass to the eyes of Tanya Brown, the sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, the wife of OJ Simpson, found murdered with her new companion. The sportsman, accused of having killed his wife, was acquitted in a very popular trial, but his innocence has always been questioned, even after the verdict.





OJ Simpson was defended by Robert Kardashian, and during his introductory monologue at the SNL, her daughter Kim said the first black person she had met was introduced to her by her father. “OJ leaves a mark. Or many. Or none. I still do not know ”, then joked the star in reference to the gray areas surrounding the famous affair.

Insensitive

Asked by TMZ, Tanya Brown said the joke was “inappropriate” and “insensitive” and that Kim Kardashian should have refrained from making such comments on screen. Especially since the two families were close enough for Kris Jenner to choose “Nicole” as a middle name for her daughter Kendall as a tribute to her tragically murdered friend.

As a reminder, OJ Simpson was first acquitted for the murder of his ex-wife and his friend Ronald Goldman after an incredible trial in 1995. Two years later, the court had finally recognized his links to the murders without however hold him guilty, ordering him to pay $ 33.5 million in damages to the families of the victims.