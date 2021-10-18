Night road – We drive better and cheaper than before!

Cars are getting more expensive, that’s a fact. The fault of pollution standards forcing manufacturers to electrify, and therefore complicate and weigh down their cars, also the fault of consumers who always want more equipment, often completely unnecessary, such as tablets. Certainly. But has a threshold been reached preventing honest workers from affording a new and decent model? Are the prices of our cars at an unprecedented peak? Nothing is less sure.

We have been talking a lot about 1981 lately, through an unprecedented event under the 5th Republic: the coming to power of the left. Direct consequence, the abrogation of the death penalty, wanted by François Mitterrand, President of the Republic, and carried by Robert Badinter, Keeper of the Seals, is recorded.

Two major facts that took me back 40 years, and prompted me to open vintage car magazines. We have the mental pathologies we can! I took the opportunity to ask myself what new car we could afford with one year’s net minimum wage – increased 4 times in 1981! -, then I did the same for 2021, in order to see in which direction things had evolved.

In 1981, for 40 hours worked per week, the monthly net minimum wage amounted to an average of 2,526 F (current € 970 according to INSEE), or 30,314 F over a year. With this sum, we paid ourselves in particular a Citroën Visa Special, a Peugeot 104 Z or a Fiat 127 CL 5 doors, to quote city cars around 30,000 F sold in large numbers.











None of these cars can sustainably hold 130 km / h on the motorway with the family, for lack of performance (the Visa painfully reaches 120 km / h, the 127 the 130 km / h, the 104 brushing against 140 km / h ), or even habitability in the case of the Peugeot. Not to mention the hellish noise, lack of comfort, or even the absence of passive safety.

Currently, the monthly net minimum wage for 35 hours worked per week is € 1,257, or € 15,084 over one year. We work less and we earn more! With this amount, we pay for a Dacia Sandero Confort Eco-G packed with options, a Peugeot 108 VTI 72 Style, or a Citroën C3 Live. Not sure we’re losing.

All reaching or exceeding 160 km / h, they allow you to go on vacation by the motorway while quietly holding the 130 km / h, in sometimes very good comfort, and welcoming the family (ok, in the 108, it will be necessary tighten up, but it’s possible).















All have a host of airbags, ABS, ESP, therefore offer good passive safety. They also receive power steering, electric tinted windows or even an on-board computer. The Peugeot and the Dacia even offer air conditioning! It will be automatic in the Romanian language, which also benefits from the GPS and the reversing camera. In short, a proletarian paradise.

Another question that arises hard at the moment: the price of fuel. It has been blazing for a few weeks. In 1981, the liter of Super amounted to 4.12 F, or 1.58 € today. To bring back to the 15.90 F / h of the minimum wage: in 1 hour of work, you can buy 3.8 l of gasoline. Admittedly, the ordinary remained at 3.91 F (1.50 €) but not all cars accepted it.







Recently, the liter of unleaded 95 E10, suitable for 99.99% of cars, has reached almost € 1.64, a level that seems critical to us, but not that much higher than in 1981. As we have seen. earns 8.32 € / h, in 1 hour of work, you can buy 5.0 l of gasoline: it is 1.2 l more than in 1981. All is not so bad, no offense to certain declinists, from the right and the left, who never stop lamenting on the television sets!

It is often believed current autos consume less. This is not true with these, at least on the road. The 104 Z does not exceed 5.8 l / 100 km, the Visa sticks to 6.1 l / 100 km, the 127 reaching 6.8 / 100 km. The Dacia Sandero runs at 7.0 l / 100 km instead, the C3 remains at 5.8 l / 100 km and the Peugeot stands at 5.4 l / 100 km. Astonishing, isn’t it?

We must weigh by saying that the moderns are much more efficient, due to a much higher power (from 72 to 100 hp for our selection, against 35 to 50 hp for the old ones) which largely compensates for a higher weight of 100 to 300 kg on average. In addition, the Dacia can burn LPG, at 0.85 € / l, and we can always convert the others to E85 (0.80 € / l). So, we can travel for much less than in 1981 in much better conditions, in terms of pleasure, comfort and safety. Yes Yes !

I’m the first to love driving old cars (yes, I often drive in a 1987 Fiat Uno), but that doesn’t make sense. In fact, even though I can, like many, indulge in some nostalgia, I avoid watching it go by with rose-colored glasses. Before, it was not better, nor worse, just different.