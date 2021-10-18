Nolwenn Leroy soon to coach in The Voice? She is appealing to TF1!

Nolwenn Leroy is ready to replace at short notice one of the coaches of The Voice. The Breton singer, who is about to release her new album baptized The mare, do not hide that she would not say no if TF1 offered to take the place of Florent Pagny, Amel Bent, Marc Lavoine and Vianney in the essential red armchairs. And she screamed it out loud this weekend when she was in We are remaking the TV, the RTL program presented by Eric Dussart and Jade.

Coming back to her refusal, expressed a few years ago, to be a coach, she clarified that she did not feel at the time “To be in that role” while she always loved the show. “They also know that I am the first fan of the show. (…) I think it’s a great show, a great program ”, she said, affirming that today she is “ still felt more solid “ thanks to the journey she has made for all these years.





“ When it was offered to me, it was a long time ago, at the very beginning. Today it might be different. But yes I change my mind, but we also change my mind because things are evolving, because it was felt. When I make decisions, it is always with the heart and sincerely. At that moment, I said to myself: ‘I’m not ready’ », she continued, specifying that today she was “ ready to give some advice ”. ” But we also have to see how the program will evolve, I do not know. If one day someone offers it to me, why not “, she concluded.

Asked in 2019 in the same show on this possible place of coach, Nolwenn Leroy was much less excited than today. ” At first I wondered what I was going to be able to bring to this program because I still had a lot to learn in my job. I didn’t feel legitimate (…) I always ask myself too many questions. Maybe someday I don’t know », She confided at the time.

