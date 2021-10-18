Nolwenn Leroy soon to coach of The Voice? The singer responds

If Nolwenn Leroy has always refused the proposals made by the production of The Voice to become a coach, Saturday, October 16, 2021, on RTL in We remake the TV, she confided that she had evolved and that her response could now be positive.

Nolwenn Leroy was the guest of We are remaking the TV, on RTL, Saturday October 16, 2021. While the same evening, TF1 broadcast the semi-final of The Voice All Stars, the singer was asked about the many offers she received from the show’s production to become a coach. Indeed, the one who won the second season of the star Academy felt she had no place in such a role. “I’ve always loved the show, and they know it, by the way, that I’m the number one fan“, she confided to the microphone of Eric Dussart. If for her, The Voice is “a nice show“, she had never been able to agree to become a coach. Only, today, she could well have changed her mind.

“I still feel more solid of the course that is mine“she said, adding that when she was offered to sit on the show’s jury, it was”At the beginning“.”We change our minds because things change“, she again confided while she feels more confident to play such a role in a prime-time show. Thus, if the production of The Voice once again offered him to join the coach team, she would accept with great pleasure.

Nolwenn Leroy would be happy to join The Voice coaching team

Like her, Vianney had also refused on numerous occasions to integrate an armchair of the show presented by Nikos Aliagas. But he had finally changed his mind in 2021, during the tenth season of the program. He was accompanied by Amel Bent, Florent Pagny and Marc Lavoine. The 39-year-old singer now has to wait for a new season of The Voice be launched and especially that it be chosen to integrate this beautiful family. In any case, she is ready to take up this new challenge.

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge