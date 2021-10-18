OM: Caleta-Car, Sampaoli is justified

A little to everyone’s surprise, Olympique de Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli relaunched central defender Duje Caleta-Car (25, 3 games in L1 this season) against Lorient (4-1) on Sunday in Ligue 1 Facing the press, the Argentinian technician sent a message to the Croatian international, which appears in his plans.





“Caleta-Car is a selection player who has already played in the World Cup and the qualifiers. He must consolidate his level of commitment with the club and will represent an important contribution in the collective functioning. He is a player who wins a lot of duels, which manages well in one-on-one. We have to work collectively defensively to control attackers who are faster than our defenders. So if we work collectively, we will be better. Duje played very calmly and He was dominating in several actions of the match. He will have to continue to grow with the team defensively and collectively “, analyzed the OM coach.

After his abortive departure last summer, Caleta-Car still has a chance to play in Marseille.

