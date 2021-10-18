OM: Guendouzi does not want us to take away the 2nd goal – Interview

Good evening Matteo, you may be a double scorer tonight and …

Mattéo Guendouzi: “No, no, it’s a double scorer I’m sure! I watched the action, she was coming in. I’m sure of myself, I watched the action, she was coming in.”.

Otherwise, you just have to write a letter to the League …

MG: “I’m going to ask the club to do it for me then! No but, I think they’re going to be nice to me and for me I’m sure she was on target and they’re going to give me 2nd base.”.

How do you still have energy at the end, when the match is won?

MG: “I run a lot and I have a lot of VMA so it allows me to finish the games well and keep a lot of intensity. I didn’t play during the break and I kept a lot of energy. I wanted to give it my all on the pitch and play a big game “.

You are on the podium thanks to this victory …





MG: “I have the same ideology as the coach. He wants us to win the matches, of course, but with the manner, and this is the most important for us, that’s what we work for. We are on the podium today, with a game late. So, it’s already very good and we will try to continue like that and collect as many points as possible, both in the championship and in the European Cup.“.

One statistic says it all: you have 3 goals and 2 assists in 9 games with OM. In your last 90 games that you had played, you had not even reached these figures, what is happening at OM?

MG: “It shows on the ground. I have a lot of fun here. I’m learning a lot and I feel very good, very comfortable in the system, with the coach, with my teammates, that’s what allows me to perform well and to play freely while having fun. I am very happy and will try to beat these stats again“.