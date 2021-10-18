on the eve of the presidential election, how are the French doing? “Le Monde” mobilized its editorial staff to respond

Fragments of France, meeting our fellow citizens. THEO GIACOMETTI / YANN STOFER / LUCIE PASTUREAU / ANAÏS BOILEAU FOR “THE WORLD” AND FOR “M LE MAGAZINE DU MONDE”

Editorial of the “World”. How are the French doing? In this pivotal period, at the end of a health crisis that has turned our lives upside down, on the cusp of a new presidential campaign, a major milestone in the life of the nation, we wanted to answer this question by an unprecedented mobilization of our editorial staff.

One hundred journalists from World, accompanied by a hundred reporter-photographers, went to as many villages, districts, valleys, schools, factories, associations, cafes or hairdressing salons, to give voice to our fellow citizens , tell their doubts, their dreams, their fears, their oppositions, their solidarity.

This massive recourse to reporting, one of the fundamental genres of journalism that we defend, appeared necessary to us to unlock the confinements of the current period, and to enlighten us collectively. After distancing, so long imposed by the pandemic, it allows direct exchange, up to women and men.

To the obsessive reading grids of commentators and ideologists, who claim to organize public debate around a single theme or cause, he opposes fragments which are as many nuances, deepenings, sometimes contradictions, which make up reality. of our country.

The Civil War Scenario Is Wrong

So what do these hundred “Fragments of France” tell us, to be published over the next two weeks on our site, in our application La Matinale du Monde, in our daily life and in “M”, our magazine? If we want to move away from television sets and opinion channels, if we want to leave polls and social networks in their place, if we want to open our eyes, French society seems infinitely more complex, more composite, richer than the portrait which is usually drawn to us. Three main findings emerge.

First this one: the civil war scenario is wrong. Just like that of a collapse of the nation or a dislocation of French society. Our country is not the caricature that prophets and hate entrepreneurs who profess their nostalgic, sometimes racist, vision of society want to make believe. France does not look like this cliché of a nation that boils down to violence, fear, and where public debate should be limited to immigration, insecurity or questions of identity.





The second observation that comes back from our reports is that French society has held up while it has gone through, like the rest of the planet, a health, social and economic crisis, completely unprecedented with the Covid-19 epidemic. . Never, except in the periods which followed the wars, had there been such financial transfers, by the means of the budget of the State, to support national solidarity, in particular to pay those who could no longer work.

We listen to each other

The third observation is that of a decoupling between the current nature of political debates and the expectations of society. Listening only to those who make noise, in the street, on social networks, or on television sets, to judge the state of the country through only the various facts, one is certainly wrong diagnosis . This does not mean that all is well, in particular on the front of inequalities, social and generational, nor that the reasons for collective concern are not real, in particular in the climatic and environmental fields.

Above all, this does not in any way allow us to avoid asking difficult questions, sometimes painful, on the distribution of wealth, on the educational model, on the health system, on the place of research, on policies in favor of youth or on the future sharing of public debt. These long-term issues now seem serious and important enough to justify discussing, listening to each other, and building your opinion – before deciding.

With these “Fragments of France” and other editorial operations to come, as through its coverage of the presidential campaign which is opening, The world intends to fulfill its mission to its readers, by bringing these themes to the agenda for collective discussion.