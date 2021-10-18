One of the best PC screens for an RTX 3070 loses 130 €!

Amazon is currently offering a great promotion on this LG special gaming screen that loses 130 €! Going below the € 300 mark, it is perfect for all holders of Nvidia’s graphics card, the RTX 3070!

LG’s screen is clearly designed to fully run Nvidia’s latest graphics card! With its particularly nervous configuration and its image quality, this monitor will shine as well from a gaming point of view as in other areas of use.

Buy the LG UltraGear PC screen for € 299 from Amazon

It must be said that in the field of gaming, it is necessary to be able to surround yourself with equipment that allows you to have a certain basis in the games. Too much latency, too slow a mouse or keyboard, or worse, too high a PING, and victory is slipping away.

Already, in terms of gaming, a good screen can make all the difference. And LG’s UltraGear range has made itself the main objective of meeting the requirements of gamers in terms of video games, whatever the field.

For example, when it comes to first-person shooters (FPS), responsiveness and no lag time is a sine qua non for victory. And this 27GN850-B has more than enough configuration to meet those demands.

Indeed, we find a particularly low response time combined with a refresh rate, which, conversely, is very high. And with that, we can count on a slab thinner than the IPS, the Nano IPS.

Thanks to the latter, you can also benefit from the rich colorimetry of the panel and the proposed contrasts. There, we are talking about HDR 10 and DCI-P3 98%. Which means that this screen will stand out just as much in gaming as in other applications. So, if you want to use this screen to watch movies, series or even animes, it is ideal!





The LG UltraGear 27GN850-B, the perfect screen for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

We can’t help but think that this screen fits perfectly with the specifications of the RTX 3070, the latest from the Nvidia teams. With a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms, we are in front of a screen which has all the measure to exploit the power of the RTX 3070 and thus offer in an optimal way to play games in 1440p at 144 frames per second.

In addition to this, we can count on the presence of Nvidia G-Sync, Adaptive-Sync and FreeSync to provide a latency-free experience. And this, thanks to the synchronization that this screen can implement between your graphics card and its panel. Thus, you will avoid episodes of blurring, tearing and stuttering in the image.

And you can also connect many devices to it. Between the two HDMI 2.0 ports, the DisplayPort 1.4 input and the Jack output for your headphones, there is plenty to do!

Finally, it is also possible to fix it on a wall support thanks to its VESA interface in 100mm x 100mm.

