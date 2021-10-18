Oneplus unveils its latest horcrux, a Harry Potter connected watch

I imagined JK Rowling with an Apple Watch. I had it all wrong. OnePlus has just formalized its Watch in the colors of Harry Potter.

I would like to say that I had to fight with my colleagues to make this news, but I can no longer hide the terrible truth: I am not the only Harry Potter fan of the editorial staff, at least we are three, nevertheless the OnePlus watch does not make the crowds dream. She obtained 6/10 in our test, it is unfortunately deserved. However, as a Harry Potter fan, you had to tell you about this new product.

6 / 10

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition

It’s done, OnePlus has officially unveiled its watch OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition. The Chinese manufacturer has partnered with one of the largest licenses in the world. It’s a OnePlus Watch that has been personalized.





As you can see, the leather strap takes over the Harry Potter logo, while it is possible to change the user interface by offering dial options with Hogwarts houses such as Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw. The whole seems neat.

Which is moreover… very strange as an approach. Indeed, wizards, with their wands and enchantments, pity Muggles and their pitiful technology. Perhaps the magic is so satisfying that even the most tempting tech pales in comparison. Here we are released a smartwatch for wizards, witches and muggles.

Magic is the opposite of technology

As JK Rowling puts it, “When your journal contains moving pictures and everyday objects sometimes speak to you, the internet doesn’t seem like a particularly exciting place.“. According to her, magic is the opposite of technology. Yet remember the old saying: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.(A quote from science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke).

In short, Harry Potter fans will appreciate the gesture. Unfortunately, tech fans won’t be blown away by the item. Count 16,999 Indian rupees, or about 200 euros.