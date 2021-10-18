Online bank N26 announces mega-fundraising of 775 million euros

The German online bank N26, also present in France, has completed a funding round of more than 775 million euros (900 million dollars), she announced Monday, October 18, 2021. This mega-fundraising led by Third Point Ventures and Coatue Management brings the valuation of the European unicorn to more than 7.7 billion euros (9 billion dollars). With this funding, N26 plans to recruit around 1,000 new employees around the world. The company founded in 2013 now has offices in eight countries and clients in 25 nations. It forecasts more than 77.5 billion euros ($ 90 billion) in transaction volume in 2021.

Revolut, British competitor of N26, raised during the summer 800 million dollars for a valuation of 33 billion.

