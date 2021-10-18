online draw of the day

The start of the Loto week will involve a super jackpot of 10 million euros which follows 8 consecutive draws without a big winner. Today, the pressure around the jackpot is expected to be very strong and millions of game wins are expected across the country. If you wish to validate an entry online today, you will have until 8:15 p.m. then, at 9:15 p.m., find the result of this Loto draw in detail.

Update of 10/18/2021 at 8:40 p.m.: the draw did not make a millionaire tonight

Despite several million grids played, the Loto FDJ draw on Monday, October 18, 2021 did not make a very big winner. The next draw on Wednesday October 20 will bring into play the incredible sum of 11 million euros. Discover all the results on Tirage-Gagnant.com.

The last Loto draw took place this Saturday, October 15, 2021 and allowed several players to win tens of thousands of euros. With more than 850,000 winning grids across the country, 4 players won € 74,000 by finding the 5 correct numbers and 2 other winners who won more than € 80,000 thanks to the 2nd draw option.

Today, to participate in today’s draw, you will have the choice to do so online at FDJ.fr or at FDJ point of sale. Anyway, you will have to bet at least € 2.20 to become the next Loto millionaire.

Play a Loto FDJ grid online before 8:15 p.m. this Monday evening

There are many possibilities to play a Loto grid, between single grids, multiple grids, group play or even flash offers. Whatever your preferred form of play, know that you will have until 8:15 p.m. maximum to validate your play.

The price of a grid therefore fluctuates between € 2.20 (simple grid) and several hundred euros (multiple grid) for the Loto de la FDJ.





Result of the Loto FDJ draw online from 8:50 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021

The day may be long for this Monday, October 18, 2021 but you will have to wait until 8:50 p.m. before you can discover the results in full. The two winning combinations (1st and 2nd draw) will be uploaded free of charge along with the ten Loto codes for the raffle. To end the evening, the publication of the paytable will be made from 9:00 p.m., informing you if there has been a big winner or not.

