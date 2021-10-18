Operation Ballon d’Or 2021 is running at full speed for Karim Benzema

What follows after this advertisement

On November 29, at the end of a gala evening organized at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, we will know the identity of the Ballon d’Or France Football 2021. For several months, a favorite seemed to emerge in view of his incredible record over the calendar year and his influence on the game of Chelsea and Italy: Jorginho. However, the midfielder, elected UEFA player of the year, does not have the same media machine behind him as other football stars.

Thus, from the victory of Argentina in the Copa América this summer, the first title of Lionel Messi with his selection, the Pulga, today in Paris SG after a Copa del Rey and a title of top scorer in Liga (30 pawns ) gleaned from FC Barcelona, ​​has clearly returned to the forefront. His recent interview with France Football notably relaunched the idea of ​​a 7th trophy announced in the form of tribute and apotheosis for the native of Rosario.

Real Madrid launch hostilities

Robert Lewandowski, with goals and trophies raised with Bayern Munich, has also experienced recent major media exposure, after the presentation of his European Golden Shoe in particular. Cristiano Ronaldo has had a bit of lobbying from his agent Jorge Mendes and Sir Alex Ferguson, devoted to his cause, in particular to highlight his superb return to Manchester United this summer. Now it’s Karim Benzema’s turn to be in the spotlight.

His goal against Spain in the Nations League final did not go unnoticed. This first title with the Blues, the only one in his calendar year on a personal level, reminded everyone that he was a more than credible candidate. Since then, the pro-KB9 campaign, launched by Real Madrid (10 winners played for the residents of the Santiago Bernabéu) in particular, is in full swing. The declarations follow one another. Former winners passed through Casa Blanca, such as Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane or Fabio Cannavaro, have publicly taken up the cause of the French international (92 caps, 33 goals). Words that inevitably weigh on the electorate, their resonance being obviously global.

Felicidades al @French team y a todos los aficionados al fútbol de Francia por el extraordinario título conseguido de #NationsLeague y enhorabuena a nuestro espectacular jugador @Benzema, Balón de Oro.

– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) October 10, 2021

In France too, as the sextape trial opens soon, a famous case which had earned him five years of absence in the selection, the voices are rising to defend the candidacy of the native of Bron. We obviously think of Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of Olympique Lyonnais, an early activist on Twitter and in the media. Jocelyn Gourvennec, Lille coach, followed suit, as did Antoine Koumbouaré in Nantes, Bruno Genesio in Rennes, Gérald Baticle in Angers or Christophe Galtier near Nice.

Almost all of France behind him

Only the coach of AS Monaco Niko Kovac, who also thinks of Lewy, his former player at Bayern, and Mauricio Pochettino, who has within the workforce of Paris SG several named (Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Gianluigi Donnarumma and obviously Messi), should escape this wave of support. But France has sided with the former Lyonnais, and this, while N’Golo Kanté, another Blue in the running, has just as many arguments to make, especially in terms of achievements (Champions League, Supercopa de UEFA).

Last episode of this campaign, in an interview with Canal +, which will be broadcast on Tuesday, the striker – author of 23 goals in all competitions over the year 2021, club and selection included – clearly poses as a candidate. “Today, there you are, I’m not very far”, he notably blurted out, evoking a childhood dream. If he confirms his formidable influence on the game, the attack and the results of Real Madrid by the 24th, date of closing of the votes, Karim Benzema has reason to believe it. And finally, it’s already not so bad!