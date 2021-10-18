our opinion on the small foldable smartphone from Samsung

Like last year, Samsung offers two formats of foldable smartphones, with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G which you saw in our test and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G which will be discussed today.



Before going to the test, here are the main technical characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G which costs 1,059 euros in cash at Free Mobile. It can also be obtained for 19.99 euros per month, after a first payment of 479 euros, as part of the Free Flex offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G technical sheet:

Processor: octa-core up to 2.84 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset)

RAM: 12 GB

Outer screen: 1.9 inch AMOLED panel with a definition of 260 x 512 pixels

Internal screen (folding): 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a definition of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz

Audio: dual stereo speaker

Storage: 128 GB in UFS 3.1, not expandable by MicroSD

SIM management: two Nano-SIM slots (Nano-SIM in the left side + eSIM)

4G compatibility: support B1 / B2 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B13 bands

/ B17 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B25 / B26 / B28 / B35 / B66

5G compatibility: n1 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n20 / n28 / n40 / n77 / n78

Double photo sensor outside:

12 + 12 Megapixels (main + ultra wide-angle 123 degrees)

Photo sensor inside: 10 Megapixels in a centered punch

3.5 millimeter headphone jack: no

Charging connection: USB-C (lower edge)

Wi-Fi support: Wi-Fi version 6

Bluetooth connectivity: version 5.1

NFC: yes

Battery: 3,300 mAh non-removable

Wired charging: 15 Watts charging support (charger not included)

Wireless charging: 10 Watts charging support (base not included)

Reverse wireless charging: yes

Operating System: Android 11 with One UI 3.1 interface

Unlocking solutions: facial recognition or fingerprint reader on the right edge

Security patches installed during our test: September 2021

Dimensions closed: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9 millimeters

Dimensions open: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 millimeters

Weight: 183 grams

Head SAR: 0.858 W / kg



Trunk SAR: 1.578 W / kg

SAR limbs: 3.03 W / kg

A compact and lightweight smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G offers two screens: a 1.9 inch screen on the outside and a 6.7 inch screen on the inside.

With it, lovers of compact format will be in heaven. The Samsung smartphone slips easily into your pocket and is also easily pulled out for displaying the time, notifications, music controls, the weather and the timer, or even to take seflies.

All these things are indeed possible from the small external screen, touch and color. To choose what you want to display, this will be done from the screen (long press then “Add widget” or from “Settings / Lock screen / Widgets.” For the rest, such as surfing, video or the game, it will deploy the large flexible internal screen and therefore “open the smartphone.

120 Hz display and dual stereo speaker

For the multimedia part, the internal screen of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the flexible therefore, ticks most of the boxes: AMOLED panel for deep blacks and warm colors, Full HD + definition for precision, 120 Hz refresh rate for fluidity and the discreet punch for the front camera. However, it will be necessary to keep in mind its fragility. Samsung does not fail to remind you when configuring the device (see screenshot below).

For a quick check of the time and notifications, the external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G appears cramped, but sufficient in the end. In fact, it will look mostly narrow for preview in selfie mode. The display is indeed truncated.

Sound side, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is not to complain about and our ears either. Without breaking the house, the result is powerful, clear and not very saturated. We really enjoy pushing the volume up a bit. Forget about the mini-jack on the other hand. The connection is not present on this smartphone.

Three photo sensors, a “remaster” function



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is content with two photo sensors on the back, a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It can also count on artificial intelligence for the beautification of pictures in low light conditions. As indicated above, these two sensors can also be used for selfies, thanks to the external screen when the smartphone is closed (after pressing the power button twice). Otherwise, the 10 Megapixel sensor will remain inside.

Below, a photo from ultra wide angle up to 10x zoom:

*

Two photos with background blur (“Portrait”):

Two selfies with portrait mode (the first with the rear and night sensor, the second with the interior and day sensor):

Two photos very early in the morning, when it was still dark, with their versions corrected by the dedicated mode (“Plus / Night”):





Practical thing noticed in the Gallery application: the possibility of remastering the pictures. Practical, this functionality will obviously have its limits. It will not do miracles, as with a picture where we have strongly zoomed. You will find the function, named “Remaster the photo”, by tapping on the three small dots:

Below, a “Before / After” example on a 10x zoom:

A 5G smartphone



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G displays 5G compatibility and operates on the 700 MHz band dear to Xavier Niel’s operator. We have dual-SIM management, with a Nano-SIM slot in a drawer on the left side and eSIM from the settings. As with each test, we carried out indoor and outdoor flow measurements, using the nPerf and RNC Mobile tools available on the Play Store.

Below, flow rates obtained indoors:

And others, measured outdoors:

Little but strong



With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB of RAM under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G launches quickly, quietly loads big games, and installs small apps on the fly. The noticeable heating during good stress remains acceptable. She was never really awkward, in fact.

Internal storage in UFS 3.1 also contributes to the responsiveness of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. The Disk Speed ​​tool, available on the Play Store, indicated 324 MB / s for writing and 1.1 GB / s for reading.

Small battery, small charge



Small smartphone, small battery. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G must be satisfied with a 3,300 mAh battery quickly showing its limits with a high-end configuration to be powered and use without particular restraint.

During the first day of testing, with the application installations, the application updates and the system update to which was added a little sustained use, we thus reached with a little difficulty the 24 hours . It is an understatement to say that the battery was quickly melting. During a more traditional day and therefore less loaded with exceptional uses, but with a little more games and video, we ended up at 1% after 24 hours (from 10:37 am until 10:37 am the next day). Suffice to say that the second day promises to be difficult, or almost, in the context of normal use with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Below, a follow-up of use (that of the first day): departure at 11:24 am with 100% and arrival the next day at 11:20 am with 4%:

25 minutes of YouTube with smartphone sound

30 minutes of streaming with smartphone sound

10 minutes of play with the sound of the smartphone

Twitter / LinkedIn / Gmail consultation and alerts

1 short call

SMS

Internet surfing

35 app updates

23 app downloads, 3 of which are large

1 x 800 MB system update

Pictures

Continuous operation of TousAntiCovid

Always-On Display enabled

Flow tests

1 hour and 50 minutes of 4G sharing

Below, another usage follow-up: departure at 10:37 am with 100% and arrival the next day at 10:37 am with 1%:

15 minutes of YouTube with smartphone sound

30 minutes of YouTube with Bluetooth headphones

20 minutes of play with the sound of the smartphone

10 minutes of play with Bluetooth headphones

50 minutes of streaming with smartphone sound

Twitter / LinkedIn / Gmail consultation and alerts

SMS / MMS

Internet surfing

15 app updates

6 app downloads

Pictures

Continuous operation of TousAntiCovid

Always-On Display enabled

Flow tests

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G supports wired charging at 15 Watts. The charger is not supplied. We had to use a compatible charger available to us. It can also refuel wirelessly and share its energy wirelessly.

Below, a wired charge monitoring:

9:56 am: 1%

10:01 am: 8%

10:08 am: 20%

10:26 am: 46%

10:37 am: 61%

10:53 am: 79%

11:09 am: 90%

11:24 am: 100%

Android 11 with One UI interface

During our test, we had the Android 11 system with the One UI 3.1.1 interface.

The One UI interface offers a few handy functions, including:

Advanced management of movements and gestures

One-handed mode

The shortcut sidebar

The split screen

Floating window with adjustable size

Dark mode

Visual comfort mode (warmer tone)

Customizable Always-On Display

Personalization for the side key (camera, Bixby or the application of your choice)

There are also a few apps preinstalled through business partnerships: Office, OneDrive, LinkedIn, Outlook, Facebook, and Spotify. Only OneDrive cannot be deleted.

Following a system update of over 800 MB, we switched to the September 2021 patches. We therefore had almost the latest ones. Still on the security front, the side fingerprint reader and facial recognition worked wonderfully. No problem to note during the entire duration of this test.

VERDICT

Thanks to its flexible screen and its clamshell format, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is for those who want power and a compact size. And it does not have a lot of competition in this niche, at the time of large diagonals. However, the medal has its reverse with a screen more fragile than normal, but above all an autonomy that will hardly go beyond the day without having to restrict itself. Beyond the format, we also appreciated the fairly efficient photo part, the sound part pleasant to the ears, the possibility of wireless charging always welcome and the complete One UI interface. So many assets for this smartphone.