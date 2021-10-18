Our universe may have been created in the laboratory by an advanced civilization

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Futurism

“The biggest mystery about the history of our universe is what happened before the big bang. Where does our universe come from? ”, asks Avi Loeb in his last editorial signed in the journal Scientific American. The former chairman of Harvard University’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative and chairman of the National Academies’ Physics and Astronomy Council has a theory about the origin of our universe. It could have been created in the laboratory by “An advanced technological civilization”, he writes.

These superior beings, which the author classifies at rank A on the cosmic scale, “Could have developed a technology that created a baby universe from scratch thanks to the quantum tunnel” since “Our universe has a flat geometry with net zero energy”. The theory that Avi Loeb raises could unify the religious idea that a supreme creator is at the origin of life with “The secular notion of quantum gravity”. He adds that if his theory is true, it would suggest that a universe like ours, housing a technologically more advanced population, would be a biological universe.





Humans too bad for Class A?

The supposed existence of a biological cosmos suggests that the human species was created to give birth to more advanced civilizations than we are today. Avi Loeb ranks humans at C level on the cosmic scale, “Because we are unable to recreate habitable conditions on our planet when the Sun dies” … even at level D, “Since we are carelessly destroying the natural habitat on Earth due to climate change, driven by our technologies”.

It is not impossible for us to reach category A, but many obstacles disrupt this development, notably our inability to create a “Sufficiently large density of dark energy in a small region”, writes the author of the editorial. Nonetheless, Avi Loeb encourages individuals to “To look humbly through new telescopes” in order to “Search for smarter children on our cosmic block”.

If we don’t, he warns, our experience on Earth could well end like that of the dinosaurs.