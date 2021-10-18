Overwhelmed by kidnappings, Haiti comes to a standstill



The streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 18, 2021 (AFP / Richard PIERRIN)

The streets of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince were deserted Monday following a call for a general strike launched by several professional associations to denounce the insecurity, illustrated Saturday by the kidnapping of 16 Americans and a Canadian.



“For months we have been calling for help and we have no security in the face of kidnappings, we have launched a general appeal to the population to suspend all activity,” Méhu Changeux told AFP. president of the association of owners and drivers of Haiti.

“The bandits go beyond the limits: they kidnap, they rape women, they do whatever they want … That’s enough”, denounces the trade unionist.

Shops, schools and administrations were therefore closed Monday morning in the Haitian capital, noted AFP journalists, but school activities were maintained in several provincial towns, according to local media.

A few police vehicles circulated in Port-au-Prince on the main roads of the city where the streets were quiet, and only a barricade of flaming tires was observed by an AFP photographer.

“It’s as if we weren’t living,” testifies Germain Joce Salvador, a young man in his twenties met in the city center. “You can’t go on, every day hearing that it’s a loved one, a friend or someone else who is kidnapped.”



Launched last week, the call for a general strike took a particular echo after the kidnapping of a group of missionaries and members of their families – 16 American citizens and one Canadian citizen – on Saturday in a peri-urban area east of Port-au-Prince.





According to Méhu Changeux, “the abduction of the Americans shows that no one is safe in the country”. “We pay our taxes to the state, in return, what we ask is to have security so that the country can function.”

Perpetrated when foreign nationals had just visited an orphanage located between the Haitian capital and the border with the Dominican Republic, this group abduction bears the signature of the gang called “400 mawozo”.

The armed gang has controlled this part of Haitian territory for months without the police being able to remedy it.

In April, ten people including two French religious had been kidnapped for 20 days by the “400 mawozo” in the same region.

Asked by AFP, the Haitian police did not wish to react.

– “Absence of the State” –



The gangs, which have controlled the poorest neighborhoods of the Haitian capital for years, have extended their power over Port-au-Prince and its surroundings in recent years, where they are increasing the number of kidnappings.



For years, a deep political crisis has paralyzed Haiti’s economic development. The assassination, on July 7, of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando in his private residence, has plunged this poor country even further into uncertainty.

“Nature abhors a vacuum so gangs take advantage of it to strengthen themselves,” said Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in Port-au-Prince, explaining the proliferation of gangs by “l ‘absence of the state’.

Haiti is classified as a country in the red zone by the United States which advises its nationals not to go there, in particular because of the numerous kidnappings of which “the victims regularly include American citizens”.

More than 600 cases of kidnappings were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021 against 231 in the same period in 2020, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights.

Demanding ransoms sometimes exceeding a million dollars, gangs are quick to demand decades of wages from families living below the poverty line.

