Paracetamol, with caution

By destinationsante.com

Posted on 10/18/2021 at 5:05 p.m.

Headache, painful periods, dental pain, colds, fever… In the event of intense to moderate pain, many of us have the paracetamol reflex to relieve it, in adults as in children. However, even if it is available without a medical prescription, paracetamol is far from harmless: in the event of an overdose, paracetamol can cause serious damage to the liver, irreversible in some cases.

Hence the reminder of the National Medicines Agency (ANSM) on this World Pain Day: “paracetamol is used at the lowest possible effective dose and for the shortest duration”. To avoid an overdose, the following dosages should be observed:

For children (27 to 50 kg), start with a dose of 500 mg of paracetamol, to be renewed if necessary after 6 hours. For people over 50 kg, the same dose can be repeated after 4 hours. If the pain or fever is more intense, take a dose of one gram (to be repeated after 6 hours). The maximum daily dose is also something to know to avoid any risk of overdose. For children, count 60 mg / kg per day (for a child of 40 kg, do not exceed the dose of two grams per day, or four tablets of 500 mg). For a person over 50 kg, “never by yourself exceed 3 grams per day; only your doctor can increase the daily dose if necessary, but never exceed 4 grams. ”Also contact your doctor before consuming paracetamol if you have kidney or liver disease or if you suffer from chronic alcoholism. Also be careful if you are pregnant: “as a general rule, taking medication should be avoided during this period”, reminds the ANSM. Beware of hidden paracetamol: certain drugs intended to treat colds or flu-like illnesses themselves contain paracetamol. To avoid any risk of overdose, pay attention to the composition of these drugs.

Autism: video screening for children under 3?

Source: Destination Santé