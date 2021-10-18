Paris: 4,400 clubbers gathered in a nightclub on Sunday for a Covid experience

“Rediscover the dancefloor”: this is the objective of the “Come back the night” study, which will be held this Sunday, October 17 in Paris. 4,400 volunteers participate in the project. To try to convince revelers, the organizers have planned a unique program with artists such as Laurent Garnier, Kiddy Smile, Pete The Monkey or even Rag and Nizar.

The experiment mainly consists in evaluating the risk of transmission to Covid-19 during a night in a discotheque, in full gauge, with people fully vaccinated and without a mask.

“The results obtained will help advance research on Covid-19 and will make it possible to consider health protocols for a lasting opening of these party places”, explain the ANRS Emerging Infectious Diseases and the researchers of the Public Assistance – Paris Hospitals (AP-HP), which is coordinating the study.





Initially scheduled for June, the ITOC (Indoor clubbing Transmission of Covid-19) study “Come back at night” was canceled for lack of participants. It is once again scheduled at the Bellevilloise and the Machine du Moulin Rouge from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., in two high places of Parisian nightlife.

Two distinct groups

Concretely, the participants are separated into two groups. 2,200 people come to the party, and the other 2,200 stay at home. The results will then be compared by the researchers.

The creators of the study thus hope to fill a “lack of data on the transmission of SARS-Cov-2 within a vaccinated population in a promiscuous situation” as well as on “the effectiveness of control measures at entry. places of celebration and the relevance of a negative test of less than 72 hours ”.

As a reminder, nightclubs reopened on July 9 with a 75% gauge. Entry is conditional on presentation of a health pass.