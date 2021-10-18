Pau Lopez takes off

What follows after this advertisement

Pau Lopez is out of luck. He has a peculiar face that frankly gives us the impression that he is going to fall into a depression any moment. In addition to that, he is criticized at the slightest opportunity. Why ? It is very simple. He put Olympique Marseille legend Steve Mandanda on the substitute bench. And we don’t change long habits like that.

Rather good on the games played, he certainly has a certain nonchalance which can be frightening, especially in terms of his kicking game. However, that is why Jorge Sampaoli went to look for him (he is loaned with option to buy from AS Roma). But this Sunday evening, against FC Lorient, he may have taken off.





This Sunday, he saved OM

On several occasions, while the score was zero (1-1), he prevented the Hakes from gaining the advantage with huge saves, in particular one where the Bretons got it together to finally come up against him. Now he is OM’s number one goalkeeper. So far, it was Sampaoli’s choice, now almost everyone has seen why.

El Pelado also had a little word for his Spanish goalkeeper at a post-match press conference: “* he had a good game, we had a good defensive game too. If we brought him in from east for that and that’s why we recruited him, we’re happy with him ”. What to give some new cold sweats to Mandanda, which we do not yet know when he will appear again under the Marseille tunic …